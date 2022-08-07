Skin Grip Debuts Enhanced Website for Diabetic Sensor Tape

In addition to selling their patches and tape for securing diabetic sensors, Skin Grip also serves as a hub of support, offering informative blog posts and authentic stories on their website to educate and inspire the diabetic community. In an ongoing effort to support this community, Skin Grip has upgraded their website to allow users to get the help they seek more efficiently than ever.

“People will now be able to find their preferred type of diabetic sensor tape with greater speed and also tap into the resources they need on demand — be it information on the newest CGMs, tips on eating well with diabetes, or help for leading an active lifestyle,” said Isaac Parkinson, Skin Grip President. “They can also get emotional support from our real life ‘Fearful to Fearless’ stories from our community.”

Parkinson launched Skin Grip after watching his brother struggle to live an active lifestyle while dealing with a diabetes diagnosis. One of the biggest problems was trying to hang onto expensive continuous glucose monitors. These costly devices need to stay anchored to the skin to work effectively. However, they often slip off as users exercise, sleep, shower, or even just hug a friend. This leaves users having to foot the bill for replacements or spend hours trying to get insurance to cover the cost.

Skin Grip solves this problem with their ultra-strong adhesives that keep diabetic devices firmly in place for up to 14 days. Their adhesive for Dexcom G6, Freestyle Libre, and other CGMs stays strong through all types of physical activity, from running to pumping iron to swimming.

Parkinson said that users won’t have to waste any time searching for the patch to fit their unique device on the fast-loading, user-friendly new website. “We’ve always prided ourselves on being more than just a great product,” said Parkinson. “We want to be an integral part of the effort to make life better and easier for people with diabetes. Every element of this new website was designed with this goal in mind.”

Skin Grip serves the diabetic community through a number of charitable initiatives, including a college scholarship for students with diabetes, international aid to countries like Ukraine and Belize (which has one of the highest rates of diabetes), and their A11 for 1 initiative, which channels 100% of profits from the 11th day of the month to a diabetes-related charity of their customers’ choice. To see the new website, visit www.SkinGrip.com.

About Skin Grip

Skin Grip makes strong adhesive tapes to keep monitors secured to the skin so that diabetics can participate in their favorite activities with peace of mind. They offer patches for all types of glucose monitors and insulin pumps.