Hong Kong – Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station 100th Anniversary Open Days (with photos)

Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station 100th Anniversary Open Days (with photos) ***********************************************************************



To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station, the Police Force will hold a four-day “Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station 100th Anniversary Open Days” in two consecutive weekends (August 6, 7 and 13, 14), showcasing the Force’s rich history and its remarkable achievements.





The Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung; and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Siu Chak-yee, officiated at the opening ceremony today (August 6), to mark the start of the Open Days of the Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station, which is open to the public for the first time.





With the theme of “Policing with the community over 100 years”, the exhibition area consists of three zones, featuring respectively the history of Yau Ma Tei Police Station, major incidents in Yau Ma Tei district and its community development. Through pictures, exhibits, interview videos and interactive games, visitors can recall the day-to-day operations of this historic police station, its role in the community, and savour its changes over the past century.





In the old detention rooms, there sets an escape game “THE CLUE”, sponsored by the Yau Tsim Mong District Office and the Yau Tsim Mong District Fight Crime Committee, which requires the participants’ observation and collaboration skills to prevent and detect crimes by deciphering clues. Other activities include an outdoor 3D photo area, a fingerprinting workshop and booth games.





After the opening ceremony, the officiating guests toured around the exhibition. Other officiating guests included the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mr Yuen Yuk-kin; the Director of Operations, Mr Chan Joon-sun; the Regional Commander of Kowloon West, Mr Rupert Dover; the District Commander of Yau Tsim District, Mr Yeung Man-pun; and the District Officer (Yau Tsim Mong), Mr Yu Kin-keung.





The old Yau Ma Tei Police Station was relocated to its current location at No.627 Canton Road in 1922. It is a neoclassical Edwardian styled building and is now listed as a Grade II historic building.





The admission tickets for the Open Days were made available for online registration in early July and had all been distributed. Members of the public who were not able to obtain a ticket can enjoy a virtual tour via the following website: https://communityengagement.police.gov.hk/en/event/ymt2022, to explore the history of the old Yau Ma Tei Police Station online.