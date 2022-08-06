Installation of Smart Security Systems by ACIX Middle East Helps Enhance Surveillance Efficiency and Safety



Their smart systems are designed to deliver a comprehensive and effective solution to a wide range of security challenges. The system is designed to be flexible, easy to use, and can be installed quickly. It has been specifically designed for businesses that are looking for an affordable yet effective solution to their security needs.





Their state-of-the-art CCTV video recording storage devices offer key features such as video content analysis, streaming server, and edge recording. The system is designed to provide a complete security solution, ensuring that all your buildings are protected against intruders. The installation of these systems also gives peace of mind to your workforce and helps them achieve an optimal working environment.





The streaming server feature allows entrepreneurs to keep a watchful eye on their valuables and properties from anywhere in the world. The recordings can be accessed on any mobile device such as smartphones or tablets.





Their range of products also includes industrial networking systems, CCTV video storage, scanners and detectors, bollards and blockers, access control solutions, telecom systems, visitor management systems, canteen management systems, key management systems, interactive smartboards, and more.





A spokesperson for ACIX Middle East stated, “We are a one-window solution for businesses looking to beef up the security of their premises and keep their employees and assets safe. Our technicians and support staff are highly trained and set up the systems quickly without causing any hassle.”





People interested in their products can contact them using the contact information mentioned below.





About ACIX Middle East



ACIX Middle East is a leading provider of affordable IT and security solutions in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. Their portfolio of solutions includes CCTV video storage, access control systems, flap barriers and turnstiles, door access control systems, automatic swing gates, cloud-based attendance systems, and face recognition attendance systems.





Website: https://www.acixme.com/



Phone: +971 43 967751, +971 56 4884 085



Address:#217, Business Venue Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE

###