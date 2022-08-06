Alfa Chemistry Launches Donepezil for Alzheimer’s Disease Research



API refers to the biologically active component of a drug product. In recent decades, the great importance of APIs has been increasingly emphasized within the pharmaceutical industry, and vast research has been carried out from every possible angle, trying to maximize the number of effective formulations.





“The drug manufacturing sector has expanded dramatically over the past years, hence, the demand for APIs increases accordingly. As a chemical supplier trusted by a large number of customers, we’ve made the decision to provide a series of high-quality synthetic APIs at the most reasonable prices,” said the Marketing Chief of Alfa Chemistry. “Donepezil is the first API we launched. After almost half a year, its sales volume is quite eye-catching. We are very glad that this chemical has been well-received by the market and will continue to step up our efforts in bringing more APIs to both the research community and industry.”





Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common type of dementia, is a neurodegenerative disease featuring continuous decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills. Though no curing medication for Alzheimer’s is available yet, various possible treatments, drug or non-drug, have been extensively explored in the hope of slowing down the disease progression or relieving related symptoms. Among them, donepezil is of great interest and has been approved in several countries for anti-dementia. Donepezil demonstrated significant therapeutic effects on the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.





“With a strong technical platform and professional technicians, we can ensure the safety of API production in line with the quality standards and the continuous improvement of cGMP requirements,” the Marketing Chief further added.





