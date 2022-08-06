COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 567

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 205.88 Crore (2,05,88,50,870) today. More than 27 lakh (27,42,685) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10412394

2nd Dose

10093205

Precaution Dose

6426660

FLWs

1st Dose

18431608

2nd Dose

17676387

Precaution Dose

12476427

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

39404473

2nd Dose

28556815

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61325748

2nd Dose

51393596

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

559732235

2nd Dose

509697685

Precaution Dose

30531294

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203725148

2nd Dose

195482513

Precaution Dose

19653797

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127465695

2nd Dose

122166842

Precaution Dose

34198348

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1020497301

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

935067043

Precaution Dose

103286526

Total

2058850870




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 5th August, 2022 (567th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

68

2nd Dose

403

Precaution Dose

14957

FLWs

1st Dose

133

2nd Dose

706

Precaution Dose

36915

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

65871

2nd Dose

96273

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

20820

2nd Dose

56125

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

30992

2nd Dose

142216

Precaution Dose

1244125

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

5463

2nd Dose

31304

Precaution Dose

707254

Over 60 years

1st Dose

3297

2nd Dose

19543

Precaution Dose

266220

Cumulative 1st dose administered

126644

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

346570

Precaution Dose

2269471

Total

2742685




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


