COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 567





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 205.88 Crore (2,05,88,50,870) today. More than 27 lakh (27,42,685) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10412394

2nd Dose 10093205

Precaution Dose 6426660

FLWs 1st Dose 18431608

2nd Dose 17676387

Precaution Dose 12476427

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39404473



2nd Dose 28556815

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61325748



2nd Dose 51393596

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559732235

2nd Dose 509697685

Precaution Dose 30531294

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203725148

2nd Dose 195482513

Precaution Dose 19653797

Over 60 years 1st Dose 127465695

2nd Dose 122166842

Precaution Dose 34198348

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1020497301

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 935067043

Precaution Dose 103286526

Total 2058850870















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 5th August, 2022 (567th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 68

2nd Dose 403

Precaution Dose 14957

FLWs 1st Dose 133

2nd Dose 706

Precaution Dose 36915

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 65871



2nd Dose 96273

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 20820



2nd Dose 56125

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 30992

2nd Dose 142216

Precaution Dose 1244125

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5463

2nd Dose 31304

Precaution Dose 707254

Over 60 years 1st Dose 3297

2nd Dose 19543

Precaution Dose 266220

Cumulative 1st dose administered 126644

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 346570

Precaution Dose 2269471

Total 2742685















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





