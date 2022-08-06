Butler Warner Generation Battery Energy Storage Site Goes On-Line

Strata Clean Energy (“Strata”) announces the completion and activation of the Butler-Warner Generation battery energy storage project. The Fayetteville Public Works Commission chose Strata Clean Energy to perform the EPC on the Butler-Warner Generation BESS (“Butler-Warner”) in its efforts to make electricity more affordable to the residents of Cumberland County, NC.

Butler has a 1.75MW / 8.8MWh capacity and utilizes Tesla Megapack battery technology. The system provides peak shaving capabilities of 300 hours per year, reducing peak energy costs by up to $400,000 annually.

“PWC and Strata Clean Energy worked very well together on this project. The project was completed under the pre-agreed time frame and on budget,” David Deschamps, Electric Engineering Manager, Fayetteville PWC said. “Furthermore, considering the complexity of the project there were no major issues at the final commissioning. PWC is very pleased with the outcome and would recommend Strata Clean Energy to any other Utility.”

Strata Clean Energy is a leader among North Carolina municipalities having performed development and EPC on other storage projects in the state.

Markus Wilhelm, Chief Executive Officer of Strata Clean Energy commented, “In addition to developing large utility battery projects across the United States, we have extensive experience with municipalities in North Carolina. Strata commissioned BESS projects in Greenville and Wilson and understands the need for local municipaties to improve grid resiliency and reduce peak power costs for its customers. We appreciate our partnership with the Fayetteville PWC and look forward to future projects with them.”

The Fayetteville PWC will announce a ribbon cutting ceremony at Butler in the coming weeks to mark this milestone and celebrate its committment to a clean energy future.

About Strata Clean Energy

Strata Clean Energy and its affiliates are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering/procurement/construction (“EPC”), and operation/maintenance (“O&M”) company. Strata has deep utility experience with more than 170 projects in operation, 14GW/25GWh in development and 4GW in its O&M portfolio. Strata’s end-to-end services reduce risk, increase efficiency, and maximize cost-competitiveness for our partners. Learn more about Strata Clean Energy at www.stratacleanenergy.com

About Fayetteville PWC

Fayetteville PWC is the largest Public Power provider in North Carolina and the 37th largest in the United States. Serving more than 85,000 electric customers, PWC has been recognized by the American Public Power Association as winners of the E.F. Scattergood System Achievement Award for sustained achievement and customer service, three-time recipients of the APPA Energy Innovator Award and six-time recipients of the RP3 (Reliable Public Power Provider) Diamond Designation for outstanding electric system reliability. Learn more about PWC at www.faypwc.com.