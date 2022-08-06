Automobili Lamborghini’s NFT journey continues

Countdown to the eight-month The Epic Road Trip program releasing new Lamborghini NFTs to collect

SantAgata Bolognese – WEBWIRE – Friday, August 5, 2022







Following its two successful NFT projects to date, Automobili Lamborghini, in collaboration with NFT PRO and INVNT.ATOM, has commenced a virtual journey that starts from the Moon, crosses Space and continues in iconic locations across the world.





In this new adventure, Lamborghini super sports cars will be the unmissable protagonists of places that the traveller can visit and discover, collecting new NFTs every month for eight months until March 2023. The collection consists of four NFTs released each month for 4 days consecutively and will be available to purchase for 24 hours only. The fourth NFT will be available in a limited edition of just 63 units. At the very end of the campaign, only those who have acquired all the monthly NFTs issued  either the three regular NFTs or three regular plus the limited edition – will receive a special NFT.





To reward loyalty during the campaign, other exclusive surprises will be communicated, including a digital artwork by the Lamborghini Centro Stile produced for The Epic Road Trip campaign, for those who purchase two complete monthly collections. For those who have completed the first four months acquisitions there will be the opportunity to participate in a special tour of the SantAgata Bologneses Headquarters.





Since 1963, the year of its foundation, Automobili Lamborghini has always led from the front, demonstrating this with its super sports cars that continue to be the protagonists in dreams of children and adults all over the world. Entering the virtual world of modern collecting with NFTs is the natural translation and evolution of that dream, said Christian Mastro, Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini. NFTs are the new, unconventional and exclusive proposition, paving the way for a new form of expression for the younger generations.





Lamborghini loyalists and cryptocurrency fans will be amazed by this next series of drops that culminate in a very special reveal next March, said Christian Ferri, CEO of NFT PRO, Lamborghinis launch partner and expert in engagement with consumers of Web3. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Lamborghini by offering this truly exclusive NFT collection.





The first series of four NFTs will be released starting from 8 August 2022 on the website nft.lamborghini.com.