EMKA Expands Their Folding T Handle Range

Traditional folding T handles offer a popular slimline and very effective solution to locking of panels and doors in many situations where space is limited. So as a market leader of innovative hardware, EMKA have developed their established products into a new range dedicated for use on heavy or oversized doors or flaps of up to 4 mm thickness This expanded range to IP65 now encompasses zinc die and stainless steel manually lockable units with high security automotive barrels as well as a padlockable version and an electro-mechanical central locking system.

EMKA folding T handles are of robust construction with high quality surface finishes that make them suitable for use in public visible areas on heavy flaps, doors, floor flaps, etc., for example on commercial and service vehicles, large HVAC units, generators and automation equipment. Closure is simply by pulling the T handle out from the body of the lock and turning, to operate the latching cam which can be either a roller design or a classic version made of steel or stainless steel in 5 mm material thickness.

The new robust dish handles are available in two different materials. In the first material variant, the dish and the handle are made of zinc die. Both components can be supplied chrome-plated or powder-coated – or in combination – depending on the customer’s requirements. The second variant comprises a stainless steel dish combined with zinc die or stainless steel T-handles.

The design of the opening mechanism offers user-friendliness, stability, and safety – in order to open the door, the T-handle is folded up out of the dish and turned 90°. There is a choice of two round cylinder variants – using either identical or different keys – furthermore, a padlock < Ø 8 mm and/or an enhanced 12 V central locking system can be used to lock the model series 10503. This ensures that essential doors can be secured with two or even three factor security. For robust longevity and easy operation, the large locking forces are absorbed by solid steel or stainless steel cams in various crankings or alternatively by a 20 mm adjustable roller cam. In order to prevent moisture and dirt from penetrating through the T-dish handle, a foam rubber seal is incorporated inside the chest handle, making it compliant with protection class IP 65.

Because of its large, robust design and high resistance to adverse weather conditions, the new EMKA heavy-duty T-dish handle can be used in many areas. The modern design with the flush-mounted lock and the high-quality surface finish also perfectly suits its scope of application on high end specialist equipment.