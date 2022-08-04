Tsegeletos’ Book Was Exhibited at ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022



Publisher | ReadersMagnet



Book retail price | $25.98





Author Bio



George H. Tsegeletos was born in Chicago and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. Early on, the family moved from San Francisco to the North Bay County of Marin, where George and his siblings grew up, married, and raised their own families. In all those years, George owned many dogs, a few cats, and even a horse, and then along came Frankie. He likened having pets to having a new child. Tsegeletos is the author of two other non-fiction books, Under The Sea of Cortez and As I Recall.