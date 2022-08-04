Monsignor Paul L. Bochicchio Pens Book Reflecting on His Priestly Journey of Joys and Challenges



Publisher | Amazon (independently published)



Book retail price | $20.00





Author Bio





The author is a Roman Catholic priest who was ordained for the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey on May 29th,1971. He has served as a parish priest, a pastor of several parishes, a campus minister, and a teacher at high school, university, and seminary levels. He has held a number of administrative posts as vocation director, vicar for personnel and executive committee for the National Federation of Priests Councils (NFPC), and chaplain to various organizations. He has extensive experiences conducting retreats for clergy, religious, young adults, and youth as well as parish missions, talks, and classes in several states and Italy. He is currently retired and assisting at St. Francis Parish, Hoboken, N.J.