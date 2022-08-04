GEO Jobe Announces Promotions For Danny Menikheim and Eric Goforth

GEO Jobe is pleased to announce Danny Menikheim and Eric Goforth have been promoted to Vice Presidents within GEO Jobe.

David Hansen, Eric Goforth, & Danny Menikheim

GULFPORT, Miss. – Aug. 2, 2022 – PRLog — Danny Menikheim will now be the Vice President of Operations overseeing all operational and administrative divisions of the company. Danny began working for GEO Jobe 5 years ago as a project manager. As the company grew and realized the need to create internal departments, Danny was appointed to Director of Operations. GEO Jobe’s rapid growth has again facilitated the need for restructuring, and Danny will now lead the operations team, the sales team, and the newly created support team. This is the third promotion Danny has received since starting at GEO Jobe in 2017.

Eric Goforth will now be the Vice President of Products and Services and will oversee employees across GEO Jobe’s 5 technical divisions. Eric began his career with GEO Jobe five years ago in 2017 as a Senior Front-End Engineer and was later promoted to Director of Professional Services where he led two senior software engineers, one application developer, and one junior application developer. Eric also cultivates and maintains many of GEO Jobe’s relationships with clients and other Esri business partners. This is the third promotion Eric has received since starting at GEO Jobe.

GEO Jobe prides itself on promoting from within and rewarding its employees for their hard work and dedication. With Danny and Eric’s knowledge and skills, they have become valuable members of GEO Jobe where they provide guidance and leadership. GEO Jobe is grateful for its commitment to making the organization a success and a globally recognized GIS company.

“The last five years at GEO Jobe have been truly amazing. In my time here the company has more than tripled in size and has expanded its global footprint considerably. I am humbled to have been a part of that growth, and am excited for the many opportunities we currently have that will facilitate more development for many years to come.”

– Danny Menikheim, Vice President of Operations at GEO Jobe.

“I’m honored to have been chosen for this position, and I look forward to being able to contribute even more to the growth of our team as we expand our reach to provide tools and consulting services to many more organizations out there in the world.”

– Eric Goforth, Vice President of Products and Services at GEO Jobe.

GEO Jobe continues to grow year after year. This year alone, GEO Jobe has grown by a third. These promotions facilitate the organizational restructuring necessary to continue GEO Jobe’s development, which in turn creates job opportunities for people in Gulfport, Mississippi as well as across the United States and Canada.

“We are very fortunate at GEO Jobe to have access to such talented and hardworking people to promote from within. I couldn’t ask for a better executive staff as part of GEO Jobe leadership. Thank you for your hard work and congratulations to Danny and Eric on their well deserved promotions.” – David Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at GEO Jobe.

About GEO Jobe

GEO Jobe is a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider, serving almost 9,000 organizations globally. GEO Jobe has developed some of the most popular applications in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Backup My Org, Clean My Org, and Mapfolio. GEO Jobe is also a provider of the GEOPowered Cloud for ArcGIS, which is a managed service offering focused on Esri technology. GEO Jobe also offers professional services centered around Esri’s ArcGIS System, including custom software development, enterprise solution implementation, and UAV data collection. Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is in its 23rd year of operation and has been an Esri business partner since 2002, and is currently a Gold Partner.

