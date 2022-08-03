Learn Emotion management, Empower Your Happiness with Online Coaching

Inspiring people know to master their emotions and handle them effectively. As an outcome, they can maintain the primary objective in mind and convey their goal without getting trapped in their emotions. They shift from being emotional to being emotionally intelligent. Regulating your emotions does not indicate being emotionless. Most individuals like and relish emotion as long as it is constructive and appropriate. Mastering your emotions stimulates you to intentionally raise or calm your own and others’ sentiments to earn the desired result. People will mirror your emotions. That’s why discussions can easily become heated and counterproductive; each party matches and escalates the level of emotion. It’s a lose-lose situation

When you are conscious of your emotions and keep an eye on the effect instead of wanting to be right, you can de-escalate the emotional expression of the conversation and enable clearer heads to work toward the required results. It’s a win-win. The common goal is more likely achieved and the connection is enhanced rather than damaged.

You can purposely manage your emotions to motivate, inspire, and encourage your team

members as appropriate.

Week One: Emotional Intelligence

In the first week, our meters will introduce you to your Emotional intelligence, which describes the ability to understand your own emotions, and sentiments. It also gives great insight into how emotion impacts enthusiasm and attitude. With this Emotional Intelligence redefined Therapy workshop, you will gain a better insight into self-management and self-awareness. This as a result will give you better insight and control over your reactions and sentiments.

Week Two: Emotional Blueprint

After giving a deep understanding of emotional intelligence, the Master will take you on the

journey of understanding your emotional blueprints. Everyone knows we inherit our biological DNA, but only a few of us know we also inherit our emotional DNA, and our rooted blueprint ofemotions, thoughts, and reactions endowed to us through many generations of rehearsed family patterns. While Decoding Your Emotional Blueprint, our coach will teach you that no matter what emotional blueprint you’ve been bestowed on, you can change your life and control your emotional blueprint beautifully

Week Three: Mastering Your Emotions

After understanding your emotional intelligence and blueprint, our Masters will teach you how to master your emotions. In this week you will learn to understand the significance of mastering Emotional Intelligence. Adopting and working on your own Emotions. How to develop better Interpersonal associations. This therapy and coaching for women results in Improved Team spirits and better personal and professional life.

Week Four: Know your Boundaries

After learning all the above aspects one most important aspect is to know, understand, and set your boundaries. Setting boundaries is a crucial skill that anyone can learn. Without being able to set a limit or let someone know what’s not okay with us, we will continue to jeopardize our quality of life. It is our call to take care of ourselves. Learn to say No

Week Five: Stress Management and Self Care

To keep your mind healthy and heart happy, stress management and self are the most crucial yet the most avoided thing in your life. Here in this workshop, you will learn to Apply the neuroscience of stress to your situation

Assess your coping methods and recognize areas for improvement. Nurture apersonalized

self-care plan. Create social support in your network

Week Six: Visioning

Here are masters that will teach you to Release survival mode and clear your head. Construct a holistic & actionable vision that encourages you. Will give personalized coaching support and Connect with other supportive communities.

