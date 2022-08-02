PM condoles the loss of lives due to fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, MP





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.





The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;





“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all assistance to those affected: PM”



Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 1, 2022

***





DS/SH









(Release ID: 1847142)

Visitor Counter : 465





















