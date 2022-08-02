PM condoles the loss of lives due to fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, MP

Aug 2, 2022 | Business


The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. 


The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;


“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all assistance to those affected: PM”

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 1, 2022

***


DS/SH




(Release ID: 1847142)
Visitor Counter : 465