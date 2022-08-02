



Ground Water Resource Assessment 2020 conducted by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) in collaboration with States/UTs indicates that total groundwater extraction for domestic and industrial purposes accounts around 11% of total extraction (for all uses) in the country.





Groundwater users are not required to register with local authorities. Further, as per regulation guidelines dated 24 Sep 2022 (notified by the Department) individual consumers in both rural and urban areas are exempted from seeking No Objection Certificate (NOC) from appropriate authority for extraction of groundwater for drinking and domestic uses. However, residential apartments and group housing societies located in urban areas are required to obtain NOC from Central Ground Water authority (CGWA) or the State regulating authorities.





The primary aim of the guidelines is to only allow drilling of wells based on the dynamic ground water situation of the area, availability of alternate water sources, efficient utilization of water resources, restricting extraction in water stressed areas, future impact of groundwater extraction etc. Further, the guidelines supplement other initiatives to reduce over dependence on groundwater. The provisions of the guidelines and its implementation will help in better regulation of groundwater extraction and promote more sustainable management of groundwater resources.





This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.





