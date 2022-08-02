Ministry of Women and Child Development issues Guidelines of ‘Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0′ – an Integrated Nutrition Support Programme





Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued Operational Guidelines regarding implementation of ‘Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0′. The scheme has been approved by the Government of India for implementation during the 15th Finance Commission period 202l-22 to 2025-26.





Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 is an Integrated Nutrition Support Programme. It seeks to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by creation of a convergent eco-system to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity.





With a view to address various gaps and shortcomings in the on-going nutrition programme and to improve implementation as well as to accelerate improvement in nutrition and child development outcomes, the existing scheme components have been re-organized under Poshan 2.0 into the primary verticals given below:





Nutrition Support for POSHAN through Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) for children of the age group of 06 months to 6 years, pregnant women and lactating mothers (PWLM); and for Adolescent Girls in the age group of 14 to 18 years in Aspirational Districts and North Eastern Region (NER);

Early Childhood Care and Education [3-6 years] and early stimulation for (0-3 years);

Anganwadi Infrastructure including modern, upgraded Saksham Anganwadi; and

The objectives of Poshan 2.0 are as follows:





To contribute to human capital development of the country;

Address challenges of malnutrition;

Promote nutrition awareness and good eating habits for sustainable health and wellbeing; and

Address nutrition related deficiencies through key strategies.





Poshan 2.0 shall focus on Maternal Nutrition, Infant and Young Child Feeding Norms, Treatment Protocols for SAM/MAM and Wellness through AYUSH practices to reduce wasting and under-weight prevalence besides stunting and anemia, supported by the ‘Poshan Tracker’, a new, robust ICT centralised data system which is being linked with the RCH Portal (Anmol) of MoHFW.









Detailed guidelines of ‘Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0’ are available at:





https://wcd.nic.in/acts/guidelines-mission-saksham-anganwadi-and-poshan-20





