Hong Kong – Police National Security Department arrested two men

The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force this morning (August 1) arrested two men, aged 34 and 36, in Wan Chai and Central respectively, for suspected of “doing an act or acts with seditious intention”, contravening Section 9 and 10 of the Crimes Ordinance (Cap. 200).





Investigation revealed that the two arrested persons were suspected of publishing posts on social platforms to disseminate seditious messages that promote feelings of ill-will and enmity between different classes of the population of Hong Kong and incite the use of violence.





During the investigation on the 36-year-old man, Police found that he had taken indecent photos of an individual and posted them on social platforms. He was also suspected of voyeurism and publication of images originating from commission of voyeurism, contravening Section 159AAB and 159AAD of Cap. 200.





Besides, Police conducted searches at the two arrested persons’ residences and offices with a court warrant. Some communication devices used to publish seditious messages and indecent photos were seized.





The arrested persons are being detained for further enquiries.