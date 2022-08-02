Construction of Toilets under SBM

Aug 2, 2022 | Business


Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) was launched on 2nd October, 2014 with the goal to make the rural areas of the country Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2nd October, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, by providing access to toilets to all the rural households.  As it is a demand driven scheme, specific year-wise targets of construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) could not be set. More than 10 crore Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) were constructed under the programme and, as a result, all the villages had declared themselves ODF by 2nd October, 2019.  The States/UTs were however advised to ensure that any left out household was also covered under the programme to construct IHHL by entering details of such households in the online Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of SBM (G). 


Having achieved the outcome of the ODF, Government has now been implementing Phase II of SBM (G) during the period from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with the focus to sustain the ODF status and to cover all the villages with solid and liquid waste management by 2024-25, i.e. to convert the villages from ODF to ODF Plus.  In order to ensure that no one is left behind in having access to toilets, provision for incentive support for construction of IHHLs for new emerging households has been continued under SBM (G) Phase-II.




Year-wise details of IHHLs constructed from 2016-17 to 2021-22 under SBM (G), as reported by the States/UTs on the IMIS, are given below:














Financial Year

No. of IHHLs constructed

2016-17

2,12,50,145

2017-18

2,87,79,807

2018-19

2,36,42,208

2019-20

1,19,45,526

2020-21

47,60,689

2021-22

22,61,114

Total

         9,26,39,489




State-wise details are given in Annexure.




This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.


****


BY




Annexure











































State/UT-wise No. of IHHLs constructed under SBM (G) from 2016-17 to 2021-22

S.N.

State/UT

2016-17

2017-18         

2018-19        

2019-20         

2020-21         

2021-22

1

A & N Islands

979

4361

13194

1931

1699

340

2

Andhra Pradesh

788495

2209946

379653

269985

69921

3928

3

Arunachal Pradesh

42857

41461

15574

2592

11606

3561

4

Assam

1029339

819929

783877

306160

419799

82150

5

Bihar

800066

3208206

5723691

1441172

385246

16744

6

Chhattisgarh

1392226

1382365

72271

115451

33532

59836

7

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

14009

6349

714

1447

8

Goa

6433

16839

9

Gujarat

1542082

421132

104045

547466

318425

109090

10

Haryana

105047

338643

33328

12671

4966

11173

11

Himachal Pradesh

80519

10

64

110

21461

12

Jammu & Kashmir

77871

570990

404971

42336

86600

15372

13

Jharkhand

819418

1217047

992095

194428

516943

25653

14

Karnataka

708232

1397295

722329

236091

170271

88145

15

Kerala

194551

368

641

9327

5111

16

Ladakh

3614

8374

1806

983

17

Lakshadweep





18

Madhya Pradesh

1875402

2351886

942688

350379

159139

236118

19

Maharashtra

1891792

2191203

356958

732602

246184

124530

20

Manipur

41285

61267

73388

11617

4361

3981

21

Meghalaya

45973

87138

1

9835

31371

29935

22

Mizoram

3398

24324

3136

714

2485

6495

23

Nagaland

38073

19211

50880

1330

3545

9336

24

Odisha

1225249

751365

2055198

1365680

226790

132673

25

Puducherry

2427

7938

17637

270

668

688

26

Punjab

106748

73348

59670

100592

77988

17015

27

Rajasthan

2483093

1910352

144118

713153

295088

147053

28

Sikkim

2129

724

1627

3488

29

Tamil Nadu

1139356

2190159

659116

151586

90154

100676

30

Telangana

498948

1005401

607477

560324

111669

9085

31

Tripura

43132

31049

138314

79650

54060

12223

32

Uttar Pradesh

1653491

5341332

8591235

3987924

917740

756704

33

Uttarakhand

322994

47376

15149

25345

3984

12119

34

West Bengal

2293488

1045889

673737

681007

487838

214001

Total

2,12,50,145

2,87,79,807

2,36,42,208

1,19,45,526

47,60,689

22,61,114




(Release ID: 1847092)
Visitor Counter : 355