Construction of Toilets under SBM

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) was launched on 2nd October, 2014 with the goal to make the rural areas of the country Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2nd October, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, by providing access to toilets to all the rural households. As it is a demand driven scheme, specific year-wise targets of construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) could not be set. More than 10 crore Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) were constructed under the programme and, as a result, all the villages had declared themselves ODF by 2nd October, 2019. The States/UTs were however advised to ensure that any left out household was also covered under the programme to construct IHHL by entering details of such households in the online Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of SBM (G).
Having achieved the outcome of the ODF, Government has now been implementing Phase II of SBM (G) during the period from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with the focus to sustain the ODF status and to cover all the villages with solid and liquid waste management by 2024-25, i.e. to convert the villages from ODF to ODF Plus. In order to ensure that no one is left behind in having access to toilets, provision for incentive support for construction of IHHLs for new emerging households has been continued under SBM (G) Phase-II.
Year-wise details of IHHLs constructed from 2016-17 to 2021-22 under SBM (G), as reported by the States/UTs on the IMIS, are given below:
|
Financial Year
|
No. of IHHLs constructed
|
2016-17
|
2,12,50,145
|
2017-18
|
2,87,79,807
|
2018-19
|
2,36,42,208
|
2019-20
|
1,19,45,526
|
2020-21
|
47,60,689
|
2021-22
|
22,61,114
|
Total
|
9,26,39,489
State-wise details are given in Annexure.
This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
****
BY
Annexure
|
State/UT-wise No. of IHHLs constructed under SBM (G) from 2016-17 to 2021-22
|
S.N.
|
State/UT
|
2016-17
|
2017-18
|
2018-19
|
2019-20
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
1
|
A & N Islands
|
979
|
4361
|
13194
|
1931
|
1699
|
340
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
788495
|
2209946
|
379653
|
269985
|
69921
|
3928
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
42857
|
41461
|
15574
|
2592
|
11606
|
3561
|
4
|
Assam
|
1029339
|
819929
|
783877
|
306160
|
419799
|
82150
|
5
|
Bihar
|
800066
|
3208206
|
5723691
|
1441172
|
385246
|
16744
|
6
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1392226
|
1382365
|
72271
|
115451
|
33532
|
59836
|
7
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|
|
14009
|
6349
|
|
714
|
1447
|
8
|
Goa
|
|
6433
|
|
|
16839
|
|
9
|
Gujarat
|
1542082
|
421132
|
104045
|
547466
|
318425
|
109090
|
10
|
Haryana
|
105047
|
338643
|
33328
|
12671
|
4966
|
11173
|
11
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
80519
|
10
|
|
64
|
110
|
21461
|
12
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
77871
|
570990
|
404971
|
42336
|
86600
|
15372
|
13
|
Jharkhand
|
819418
|
1217047
|
992095
|
194428
|
516943
|
25653
|
14
|
Karnataka
|
708232
|
1397295
|
722329
|
236091
|
170271
|
88145
|
15
|
Kerala
|
194551
|
368
|
|
641
|
9327
|
5111
|
16
|
Ladakh
|
3614
|
8374
|
|
1806
|
|
983
|
17
|
Lakshadweep
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1875402
|
2351886
|
942688
|
350379
|
159139
|
236118
|
19
|
Maharashtra
|
1891792
|
2191203
|
356958
|
732602
|
246184
|
124530
|
20
|
Manipur
|
41285
|
61267
|
73388
|
11617
|
4361
|
3981
|
21
|
Meghalaya
|
45973
|
87138
|
1
|
9835
|
31371
|
29935
|
22
|
Mizoram
|
3398
|
24324
|
3136
|
714
|
2485
|
6495
|
23
|
Nagaland
|
38073
|
19211
|
50880
|
1330
|
3545
|
9336
|
24
|
Odisha
|
1225249
|
751365
|
2055198
|
1365680
|
226790
|
132673
|
25
|
Puducherry
|
2427
|
7938
|
17637
|
270
|
668
|
688
|
26
|
Punjab
|
106748
|
73348
|
59670
|
100592
|
77988
|
17015
|
27
|
Rajasthan
|
2483093
|
1910352
|
144118
|
713153
|
295088
|
147053
|
28
|
Sikkim
|
|
|
2129
|
724
|
1627
|
3488
|
29
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1139356
|
2190159
|
659116
|
151586
|
90154
|
100676
|
30
|
Telangana
|
498948
|
1005401
|
607477
|
560324
|
111669
|
9085
|
31
|
Tripura
|
43132
|
31049
|
138314
|
79650
|
54060
|
12223
|
32
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1653491
|
5341332
|
8591235
|
3987924
|
917740
|
756704
|
33
|
Uttarakhand
|
322994
|
47376
|
15149
|
25345
|
3984
|
12119
|
34
|
West Bengal
|
2293488
|
1045889
|
673737
|
681007
|
487838
|
214001
|
Total
|
2,12,50,145
|
2,87,79,807
|
2,36,42,208
|
1,19,45,526
|
47,60,689
|
22,61,114
(Release ID: 1847092)
Visitor Counter : 355