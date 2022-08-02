Construction of Toilets under SBM





Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) was launched on 2nd October, 2014 with the goal to make the rural areas of the country Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2nd October, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, by providing access to toilets to all the rural households. As it is a demand driven scheme, specific year-wise targets of construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) could not be set. More than 10 crore Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) were constructed under the programme and, as a result, all the villages had declared themselves ODF by 2nd October, 2019. The States/UTs were however advised to ensure that any left out household was also covered under the programme to construct IHHL by entering details of such households in the online Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of SBM (G).





Having achieved the outcome of the ODF, Government has now been implementing Phase II of SBM (G) during the period from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with the focus to sustain the ODF status and to cover all the villages with solid and liquid waste management by 2024-25, i.e. to convert the villages from ODF to ODF Plus. In order to ensure that no one is left behind in having access to toilets, provision for incentive support for construction of IHHLs for new emerging households has been continued under SBM (G) Phase-II.









Year-wise details of IHHLs constructed from 2016-17 to 2021-22 under SBM (G), as reported by the States/UTs on the IMIS, are given below:









Financial Year No. of IHHLs constructed

2016-17 2,12,50,145

2017-18 2,87,79,807

2018-19 2,36,42,208

2019-20 1,19,45,526

2020-21 47,60,689

2021-22 22,61,114

Total 9,26,39,489















State-wise details are given in Annexure.









Annexure









State/UT-wise No. of IHHLs constructed under SBM (G) from 2016-17 to 2021-22

S.N. State/UT 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22

1 A & N Islands 979 4361 13194 1931 1699 340

2 Andhra Pradesh 788495 2209946 379653 269985 69921 3928

3 Arunachal Pradesh 42857 41461 15574 2592 11606 3561

4 Assam 1029339 819929 783877 306160 419799 82150

5 Bihar 800066 3208206 5723691 1441172 385246 16744

6 Chhattisgarh 1392226 1382365 72271 115451 33532 59836

7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

14009 6349

714 1447

8 Goa

6433



16839



9 Gujarat 1542082 421132 104045 547466 318425 109090

10 Haryana 105047 338643 33328 12671 4966 11173

11 Himachal Pradesh 80519 10

64 110 21461

12 Jammu & Kashmir 77871 570990 404971 42336 86600 15372

13 Jharkhand 819418 1217047 992095 194428 516943 25653

14 Karnataka 708232 1397295 722329 236091 170271 88145

15 Kerala 194551 368

641 9327 5111

16 Ladakh 3614 8374

1806

983

17 Lakshadweep













18 Madhya Pradesh 1875402 2351886 942688 350379 159139 236118

19 Maharashtra 1891792 2191203 356958 732602 246184 124530

20 Manipur 41285 61267 73388 11617 4361 3981

21 Meghalaya 45973 87138 1 9835 31371 29935

22 Mizoram 3398 24324 3136 714 2485 6495

23 Nagaland 38073 19211 50880 1330 3545 9336

24 Odisha 1225249 751365 2055198 1365680 226790 132673

25 Puducherry 2427 7938 17637 270 668 688

26 Punjab 106748 73348 59670 100592 77988 17015

27 Rajasthan 2483093 1910352 144118 713153 295088 147053

28 Sikkim



2129 724 1627 3488

29 Tamil Nadu 1139356 2190159 659116 151586 90154 100676

30 Telangana 498948 1005401 607477 560324 111669 9085

31 Tripura 43132 31049 138314 79650 54060 12223

32 Uttar Pradesh 1653491 5341332 8591235 3987924 917740 756704

33 Uttarakhand 322994 47376 15149 25345 3984 12119

34 West Bengal 2293488 1045889 673737 681007 487838 214001

Total 2,12,50,145 2,87,79,807 2,36,42,208 1,19,45,526 47,60,689 22,61,114















