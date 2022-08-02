Catholic Charities Appoints New Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ellen Hammerle, Visionary Human Services Leader & Social Justice Advocate

Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin Counties is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Ellen Hammerle, JD, Ph.D., and LMFT to Chief Executive Officer starting August 1, 2022. Appointed by the Catholic Charities Board of Directors, Dr. Hammerle moves from her role as Vice President of Client Services to assume day-to-day leadership of one of the Bay Area’s largest and oldest human services agencies. She also joins the Catholic Charities Board of Directors.

“Ellen is a visionary leader with a rare combination of business acumen, strategic thinking, insight, empathy, passion, and clinical and emotional intelligence. She deftly cultivates a balance between program operations, organizational management, partner stewardship, and staff mentorship and training,” said Joe Boerio, Catholic Charities Board of Directors President. “Her deep experience with Bay Area nonprofit, governmental, and community partners and keen insight into donor aspirations and client needs make her an exceptional leader for our agency. I am honored to recognize her experience, expertise, and deep, long-term commitment to our agency, clients, employees, and mission.”

Dr. Hammerle is a social justice champion and has dedicated her life and career to those who are underserved, impoverished, experiencing homelessness, marginalized, and racially and culturally diverse in San Francisco. A 25-year veteran of Catholic Charities, she has developed, overseen, and monitored Catholic Charities programs and the implementation of agency-wide policies and procedures for staff and systems best practices.

Having held a number of roles of increasing responsibility at Catholic Charities, Dr. Hammerle has the insight, breadth, depth, and understanding of client, staff, program, and partner needs vital to the agency’s longevity, impact, growth, and success. She builds effective collaborations, negotiates positive change, brings expertise to oversee organizational development across divisions, and creates effective and scalable growth management for Catholic Charities. Dr. Hammerle plays a pivotal role in securing funding for the agency and will continue to help drive the diversification of revenue sources.

“Catholic Charities has been an integral part of San Francisco for more than 150 years – a true leader and collaborative community partner helping bolster and empower our neighbors when they most need help, solutions, and uplift,” said Dr. Hammerle. “I am pleased to have been a part of that history, developing and evolving our programs as our clients and community’s needs have changed. In my new role, I am eager to continue my contributions to the health and success of our agency, staff, clients, and community.”

Dr. Hammerle holds a Juris Doctor’s law degree and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. She has been a psychotherapist with the Community Healing Centers, an integrative psychotherapy non-profit organization she founded to support intern development and client growth.

About Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities is one of the largest, most comprehensive human services agencies in Northern California reaching more than 32,000 people a year in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin Counties. Catholic Charities plays an integral role in keeping our neighborhoods diverse, productive, safe, and healthy through more than 30 programs and social justice advocacy. The agency serves everyone and changes lives through lasting, data-driven solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in the community – homelessness, inequality, aging in isolation, generational poverty, HIV/AIDS, and immigration. For more information, visit CatholicCharitiesSF.org.