Jorge Zu�iga Blanco discusses proper time management skills as a business owner

Business and marketing expert Jorge Zuñiga Blanco offers valuable insight into how entrepreneurs and business owners can best manage their time to be more productive.

It is essential for businesspeople to learn how to manage a never-ending list of tasks, such as keeping clients on time, paying their bills on time, and managing the workforce. Time management is a key part of a businesss success. Jorge Zuñiga Blanco, a Costa Rican entrepreneur, shares some of his top tips.





An allegorical or exact mess can cause obstructions and slow down work processes. Entrepreneurs will not be able to effectively address their days tasks if the workspace or any other task is in a mess. Zuñiga says, Set goals and start small. Once you have created a framework that is efficient, find your niche and dont let yourself get distracted.





Software applications should be used at all costs. Zuñiga adds, Let the computer or your cell phone do as much work as you can reasonably expect. There are many applications that can do almost any task, and all of them can help the business leader stay organized. Some of these applications, such as Harvest, Trello, or Wunderlist, offer a range of capabilities and characteristics that can prove to be very valuable to entrepreneurs.





Business owners must attempt to manage each aspect of their business. This can lead to paradoxes and sometimes can prove counter-productive. Delegate tasks and duties whenever possible. Consider outsourcing some of your organizations tasks. This would not only reduce the burden but also save money.





Money-related administration is one of the most common tasks of any activity. Its also one of the most important. Zuñiga clarifies, Indeed, you need to have an accounting framework in place before you start your business. You should be educated and keep up to date with the accounts. If you wait too long to start, youll be lost.





There are only a few financial management tools that can take the mystery out of the cash flow. QuickBooks is the most well-known alternative. However, MineralTree and others have more specific applications depending on your business needs.





If the business is small-scale, it might be difficult to find work without having a group of people looking at you. A solopreneur” as they call themselves, must be engaged and inspired in a constant manner and not allow interruptions to get in the way. Maintain a balance between your home and work life. This will help you make the most of your time and turn your business into a real progress.





It could indicate that your current routine is not working. You may not be able to make the arrangement disappear, but you will be more effective at managing the rushed days if you do everything you can.





Starting a business, and dealing with an efficient one in general, can be fun and rewarding. However, it is important to remember that there will always be steps that need to be taken. You will be able to overcome any obstacle if you are able to plan ahead and stay centered.





About Jorge Zuñiga Blanco





Jorge Zuñiga Blanco is a leading eCommerce expert who has provided his services to growing organizations throughout the world. He has a diverse background of industries to his credit, giving him the ability to relate and contribute to business owners in a variety of markets. He has more than 20 years in the eCommerce industry and, for the past nine, has dedicated his expertise and knowledge to helping executives and managers develop their business.