The Tri-State Blazers: West Virginia’s Professional Basketball Team



The American Basketball Association (ABA) is excited to bring The Tri-State Blazers to the Keyser, West Virginia area. The ABA is the home of over 170 basketball teams and is the largest and one of the oldest professional leagues in the world. The ABA was first established in 1967, was re-formed in 2000, and has been in operation ever since. It has been home to greats like Julius Dr.J Irving, George Iceman Gervin, Rick Barry, Moses Malone, and many others who later went on to play in the NBA. Likewise, The Tri-State Blazers are proud to be a part of this historic American Basketball Association.





This will be the first year Blazers will be a part of the ABA. Owner Lamar Smith wants to build a solid program for the Keyser community. He wants the Blazers to be a team that truly connects with their community. The Blazers are all about giving back to the kids in their first season. Smith wants the players to be positive role models and mentors to the kids within the community. He wants the community to see the team as everyday people just like them.

