Syncwire Launches 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand on Amazon



Charge Two Devices at the Same Time



The Syncwire wireless charging stand is designed for iPhone 12 and 13 series (7.5W on top) and AirPods (5W on bottom). It charges the same speed as the original MagSafe wireless charger and fully charges the iPhone 13 Pro in about 2.5 hours. For the best charging power to charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously, use a Type-C PD 20W or 20W+ charging adapter (not included).





Ergonomic Design – 360° Rotation



The joint is made of unique military materials, which will not deform after fixing the angle, and the experiment has proved that it can withstand 10,000+ times of bending. The base is stable, the height is suitable, and the viewing angle can be flexibly adjusted according to the sitting posture. It is especially ideal for use on desks and nightstands, efficiently handling mobile phone information and FaceTime, and watching videos while charging.





Safe and Stable



It is safe to charge the phone as the charger has a strong magnet on the top. The magnets won’t interfere with the smartphone. The base is stable with silicone material.





Notables



● Charge 2 devices at the same time:



iPhone 13 / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max / 13 Mini



iPhone 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max / 12 Mini



AirPods 3/Pro/2 (wireless charging version)



● Use Syncwire Magnetic Wireless Charger with a MagSafe case or without a phone case to get an optimal charging experience.



● Please confirm your AirPods is a wireless charging version before buying.



● For the best charging power to charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously, use a Type-C PD 20W or 20W+ charging adapter (not included).





Pricing and Availability



The 2-in-1 charging stand is available on Amazon and synciwre.com now. It retails for $39.99 in the United States on Amazon. The charger also retails for 49.99 on German Amazon.





About Syncwire



In 2013, Snycwire was founded, carrying the dream of making charging more accessible and living better. Wireless charging is the future lifestyle that Snycwire is dedicated to pursuing. Wireless matters, stay with Snycwire, be bold & stay closely connected with what matters to your life.

