Prime Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officers have been named to Becker’s Hospital Review

Kavitha Bhatia, MD. CMO of Strategy at Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Dr. Bhatia is also the president and chair of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, which comprises Prime’s nonprofit hospitals and philanthropic initiatives. In her role, she creates strategic initiatives to improve the long-term success of Prime. In addition, Dr. Bhatia is vice chair of the board of directors for the California University of Science and Medicine in San Bernardino County, California. She is a pediatrician and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.





Sunny Bhatia, MD. Regional CEO and Corporate CMO of Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Dr. Bhatia oversees 17 of Prime Healthcare’s hospitals in California and Nevada. He is also responsible for aligning medical staff members, improving performance metrics and quality of care, ensuring efficient resource use, and improving patient and physician engagement. Dr. Bhatia also leads Prime Healthcare’s cost-containment strategies in multiple areas of the health system and led the system’s partnership with Carbon Health to roll out a patient-centric app that resulted in downstream revenues of $14 million annually.





Sonia Mehta, MD. Regional CEO, Corporate CMO and Chief Academic Officer of Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Dr. Mehta is a member of the Prime Healthcare executive leadership team, and she oversees operations at seven hospitals. She is also responsible for the system’s graduate medical education programs on the East Coast. She joined Prime in 2018 and has since turned around the system’s hospitals in the greater Philadelphia area, which are now listed among the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient safety excellence by Healthgrades.





Paryus Patel, MD. Corporate CMO of Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Dr. Patel is the Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcares Region III-VI hospitals and Corporate Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare. Region III-VI includes Prime Healthcare’s 20 acute care, community hospitals located in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Rhode Island. Dr. Patel is a triple board certified physician in the fields of critical care medicine, internal medicine and pulmonology. Dr. Patel has many accomplishments throughout his nearly 30-year career in medicine, including implementing new accountable care organization programs, expanding Prime’s hospitalist and surgical nursing facility programs, and implementing three disease management programs.





