PM congratulates weightlifter P. Gururaja for winning Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated weightlifter P. Gururaja for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey.”











