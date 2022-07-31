PM congratulates weightlifter P. Gururaja for winning Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022

Jul 31, 2022 | Business


The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated weightlifter P. Gururaja  for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022.


In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;


“Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey.”





— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022



