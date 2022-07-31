Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy

Copy Of Copy Of Copy Of Copy Of Copy Of Copy Of Co

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – July 30, 2022 – PRLog — “Live Courageously” Podcast Show is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives.

The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.

Most of the initial guests are friends of the moderator John Duffy and the purpose of the show is to share the stories of these powerful friends of his with the audience to encourage the audience to reject the messages of fear and embrace courage, especially in our troubled times.

The Podcast show will be Live every Sunday @ 3 pm PST

Next Show # 11 will be on July 31st.

It will air Live on John Duffy’s Facebook Page and Youtube Channel and will be available to watch as a recording.

Links to watch Live or on recording:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ duffysquare

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeI

On July 31st, John will host George Ohan

George is a US Army Veteran, Founder of Fulton Film Company , the Financial Literacy Film Festival and digital content Producer.

George is an accomplished Business Professional with a background in Entertainment Business Marketing, Public Relations, and International Communications. Serving clients from California to Puerto Rico.

George has earned college degrees in Film Production and Entertainment Business at The Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood, Ca. He is familiar with both the theory and application of film production and digital cinema techniques. In the past, George was named as one of Los Angeles’ top emerging filmmakers by FilmL.A., Inc., which is a nonprofit, public benefit corporation that acts as the crucial link between the city of Los Angeles and serves production companies in the communities in which they film.

Bridging the Gap:

At The Los Angeles Film School, George served as the Military Transition & Community Outreach Officer. His uncanny ability to bridge the gap between civilians and military veterans has been a part of his life’s work to help change people’s lives. When George was a recruiter he changed lives by helping civilians become soldiers, and now he has the very important task of helping veterans and their families transition into civilian life to tell their stories.

A little about the creator and moderator of “Live Courageously” .

John Duffy has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for years, producing over 40 + films in his film career. John has overcome trials and tribulations of life and has accumulated quite the tale, which has encouraged him to help others and motivate them in their dreams.

John grew up in the South Bronx and fully expected his life to fall under one pathway. But after dropping out of high school at 15, John knew he wanted more and was destined for more in life. After many journeys, John has made his way as a producer, professor, and motivational speaker in the entertainment world. John has recently produced the feature film, Left Behind, with Kevin Sorbo. In addition to his work in the industry, John is an adjunct professor at Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry. With Tony Robbins as his mentor, John wanted to help others as Robbins has done.

He has been producing a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering inspirational transformational material. On February 20th, 2022, John introduced his new podcast, “Live Courageously” , which covers the idea of how to live courageously and honestly. He has produced 10 shows this year.

John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish – Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan- A Born Again American. Both are currently being shopped to publishers. The two works cover John’s early life and his journey throughout life and how he got to where he is when he discovered where he came from.