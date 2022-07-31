Campfire Kinship Publishes an Anthology Featuring the Unique Voices of 37 Immigrant Women in Calgary

Campfire Kinship, with the support of a grant from Calgary Arts Development, is launching a book on the lived experiences of 37 local immigrant women from 30 countries of origin. Landed: Transformative Stories of Canadian Immigrant Women is now available for order via Amazon in both electronic and paperback versions.

Canada is a mosaic of cultures, traditions and languages. This collection, by Gayathri Shukla and co-led with Elena Esina, features stories of women from a variety of socio-cultural backgrounds and explores the real-time struggles and successes felt during the process of integration into this multicultural society.

Using guided autobiography as the tool to gather the lived experience of the authors, this book is an empowering read for newly arrived immigrant women and offers an insightful perspective for fellow Canadians. Readers will come to understand the uncertainty, fear, resilience, perseverance, gratitude, and love felt by immigrants in Canada.

The official book launch and signing event is scheduled for September 17, 2022, in recognition of multiculturalism month in Alberta. More details on the Landed book launch celebration are available on Eventbrite.

About Campfire Kinship:

Campfire Kinship Storytelling Inc. is a social impact firm that provides advisory, training, and creative media services to celebrate diversity and cultivate inclusive cultures.

About Calgary Arts Development:

Calgary Arts Development Authority is a not-for-profit corporation with a mandate to promote and direct investments in the arts and related industries to increase the sector’s public and artistic impact.

For more information about the project, please contact:

Gayathri Shukla

Founder, Campfire Kinship

info@campfirekinship.com