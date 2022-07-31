BTS Facades and Fabrications hosts networking event in partnership with the (AMF)



The team of 48 at BTS, who manufacture high-quality facades and rainscreen products for clients around the country, were at the forefront of the event, exhibiting their products and sharing reflections on their recent successful move into automation.





The event, which included a factory tour, presentation and an exchange in best practice, was even granted the seal of approval by Newton Aycliffes Mayor, Ken Robson, who said he is blown away at what the business has managed to achieve.





Philip Atkinson, BTS managing director, said:





“Its such an honour to have been able to host this event at our offices, which are a showroom for exactly what we do.





Some incredible North East industry leaders attended. These events are all about learning from one another, and that’s exactly what we saw today.





I hope that everyone who came along was able to see that our investment into automation and machinery has made a huge difference to the way we work, and it is certainly the way forward for us.





This certainly wont be the last time I invite fellow business leaders over to our offices; I love showing people around and banging the drum for our incredible workforce and for our thriving sector.





22 people attended the event which was co-hosted by the AMF, a membership forum whose aim is to bring together the North Easts manufacturing and engineering community to create successful opportunities.





Arthur Hodgson, AMFs forum manager, said: Weve had a fantastic visit and its been great to bring the members down to BTS.



All of the members I have spoken to have had a brilliant day, its been fascinating.



The feedback is that I now have a hard bar to try and beat for the next event.





The networking forum hosts monthly get togethers with local businesses so that they can exchange best practices.





The next forum is on 21 September at Tharsus, and BTS will be sure to attend to learn more about what others are doing in the industry.





For more information, please contact Phil Atkinson, on 01388 816883.





Or email him at phila ( @ ) btsfabrications dot co dot uk dot





Address – Unit 7, Woodham Road, Aycliffe Business Park, Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, DL5 6HT https://btsfabrications.co.uk/

