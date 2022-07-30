Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates AYUSH Building Complex in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra





Union Minister for AYSUH and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today inaugurated an AYUSH Building Complex at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. This new infrastructure will house the Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy (RRIH), under Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) and Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) under Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM).













Built over an area of 1999.82 square meters, the three-storeyed building complex has medical as well as research facilities. The institutes will provide facilities like OPD consultations, medicines, laboratory facility for routine haematological and biochemistry for the paediatric, geriatric and general population that are headed by separate In-Charges of Homoeopathy and Unani.





Speaking on this occasion, Shri Sonowal said that the Indian traditional medicinal practices have been proving their effect on enrichment of human lives over many centuries. He said ‘The idea to incorporate benefits of traditional and non-conventional systems with the modern medicine has been encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’. He further said that the AYSUH Ministry has plans to develop the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy as an Institute of Homoeopathy for Allergic Disorders and to develop the Regional Research Institute of Unani medicine as a centre of excellence for Ilaj–Bit–Tadbeer i.e. Regimental therapy.





Shri Sonowal said, ‘With the inauguration of the new infrastructure, AYUSH Ministry has moved a step closer to its objective of encouraging the promotion and application of Indian traditional medicinal practices. He added ‘I hope that the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra will benefit largely from the institutes.’





AYUSH Minister said More than 22 crore people in India performed Yoga on the International Yoga Day this year. He added ‘The word Yoga means ‘union’; Prime Minister has united people from across the globe through the International Yoga Day’.









Dr Sangeeta A Duggal, Advisor, Homoeopathy, Ministry of AYSUH, Dr Anil Khurana, Chairman, National Commission for Homoeopathy and Dr Raj K Manchanda, Director of AYUSH, Govt. of Delhi and several other dignitaries were present at the inauguration.





Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH), Navi Mumbai and Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM), Navi Mumbai are peripheral institutes functioning under the aegis of Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) and Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) respectively; which are governed by Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India. Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH) was initially established as Clinical Research unit in the year 1979 and was upgraded to Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy in 1987 in Mumbai. The institute has been functioning in the Navi Mumbai area since 2010 in a rented accommodation.





Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) was initially functioning as Clinical Research Unit (Unani) which was established in the year 1981, thereafter it was upgraded to RRIUM in 1986 and since then it is being functioning in the Sir J. J. Hospital compound, Byculla.





