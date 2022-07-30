Parker Pawn & Jewelry Announces Clearance Table Addition

Parker Pawn and Jewelry have three pawn store locations in and around Fayetteville, NC. The company has always supported the communities they live and work in. Now they announce a new addition to their services, “A Clearance Table.”

What this means for the community is added savings during a time when prices seem to be going up each day. The clearance table will help customers find what they need from tools to musical instruments.

With the savings, customers can spread their paychecks across many demands. Parker Pawn and Jewelry is hopeful that the savings found at their clearance tables will assist families to get their music students an instrument to start school with or a tool they need to finish up a DYI project before fall hits.

Parker Pawn and Jewelry has always had their communities in mind evidenced by the donations and services they provide to organizations like the Fayetteville Urban Ministries Food Bank, Massey Hill Community Watch, the March of Dimes, and many others.

For more information contact: www.parkerpawn.com