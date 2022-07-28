The 7th Quam IR Awards was Successfully Held

The award presentation ceremony of Quam IR Awards 2021 (‘QIRA’ or ‘The Awards’) successfully took place on 27 July, 2022 at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, recognizing investor relations professionals capable of assisting their companies in adapting to changes and, with outstanding governance thinking and practical strategies skills, taking their companies towards sustainable development in the ever-changing business environment.

Management of Tonghai Financial Group, including, Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer, (fifth from the left), Mr. Chris Wu, Chief Financial Officer (second from the right) , Mr. Army Yan, Chief Investment Officer of Tonghai Financial Group (first from the left) and Ms. Sandy Lam, Managing Director of Hong Kong Sustainability Strategic Advisory Limited (second from left), took picture together with award presenters and representatives of awarded companies.

Celebrating IR Excellence

Quam IR Awards is proud to recognize and reward the very best listed company in the investor relations industry. The winners of the QIRA have opened the door of communication through diversified channels, representing the tact and professionalism of investor relations. The keen enthusiasm for the 7th Quam IR Awards can be seen from the entries. A total of 15 companies have differentiated themselves from their competitors to win the Awards.

Partnered with Professional Institution, Giving Commendations to Sustainable Companies

With the environment, social and governance becoming increasingly important factors that affect the strategies and operation of listed companies, China Tonghai IR has partnered with Hong Kong Sustainability Strategic Advisory Limited (HKSSA), an advisory firm focusing on enterprises’ abilities of their sustainable development, granting “Sustainable Development Category” – Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards from a professional perspective to honour companies demonstrating excellence in all 3 areas of ESG. In particular, a special award “Sustainable Development Category – The Best Report of the Year” has been added this year. It is delighted to announce Lenovo Group Limited becoming the first awarded company to achieve this honor.

Quality Enterprises Further Reinforce Hong Kong’s Position as International Financial Centre

Mr. Chris Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Tonghai Financial Group, said in the opening remark “The winning companies demonstrate the multiplicity, dynamics, outstanding corporate governance and culture of the business community of Hong Kong. Together with these important elements, it enhances Hong Kong’s status as International Financial Center, meanwhile, it brings additional economic activities to the capital markets.” Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of Tonghai Financial Group, said “Hong Kong has made a tremendous effort in introducing emerging and high growth companies onto the stock exchange, like the acceptance of weighted voting rights, pre-revenue biotech companies and SPAC. There has also been an increasing number of dual listings of US-listed Chinese companies. We are certain that more companies, in the old and new economy alike, will be attracted to Hong Kong. You from the investor relations profession play a vital role in educating investors on the potential and development of business models new to them, as well as resuscitate the value of old economy companies.”

Unwavering Support from Business Community and Media friends

Tonghai IR was honoured to invite Mr. Joseph Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services, Dr. Anthony Fan, Founding President of The Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association, Dr. Michael Chan, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Institute of Marketing and Dr. Sam Kwok, President of Hong Kong Society of Economists as our guests of honour to witness such grand occasion.

The 7th Quam IR Awards came to a successful conclusion, thanks to our supporters in the business community, media friends and sponsors in Hong Kong and mainland China. Our supporting media partners include The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, The Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association, Ming Pao, The Standard, FX678 and StockStar. Tonghai IR is grateful for the strong support and generous sponsorship from Green Common and HKTaxi, which make Quam IR Awards 2021 a success.

The list of awardees for Quam IR Awards 2021 (In alphabetical order of company name):

Stock Code / Company Name

Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hand Seng Index) Category

2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited

2382 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Mainboard Category

1761 Babytree Group

0081 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

1929 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

2232 Crystal International Group Limited

0173 K. Wah International Holdings Limited

0826 Tiangong International Company Limited

Sustainable Development Category – Platinum

3311 China State Construction International Holdings Limited

2232 Crystal International Group Limited

0992 Lenovo Group Limited

Sustainable Development Category – Gold

2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited

3718 Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Limited

0081 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

Sustainable Development Category – Silver

1761 Babytree Group

1229 Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited

0152 Shenzhen International Holdings Limited

Sustainable Development Category – Bronze

0227 First Shanghai Investments Limited

2266 Lai Si Enterprise Holding Limited

Sustainable Development Category – The Best Report of the Year

0992 Lenovo Group Limited

Website of Quam IR Awards 2021: https://eventedm.tonghaiir.com/QIRA2021-22/EN_US/

