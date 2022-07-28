Russell Marlett pens an inspirational and motivational book “Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom”

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom (ReadersMagnet; 2022) by Russell Marlett tells about the discovery of thirty-two life-altering verses and their application to daily living. The story is told in the first person by a sailor who received these verses from a mysterious presence in a Guatemalan jungle hut.





The sailor described the mysterious figure as a person of modest height, clad in a one-piece robe with a cowl that cast an impenetrable shadow over his face. The mysterious figure gave the sailor the 32 verses that contain life-fulfilling truths. These verses offer the seeker tremendous opportunities for self-reflection and self-assessment. These verses make up the Book of Wisdom, which the mysterious figure said is never complete as it has not been revealed. What more is to be known will be known in its time.





What do these verses say, and how are they applicable to life? Know about them in Russell Marletts Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom. Order a copy on Amazon and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.





Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom



Author | Russell Marlett



Published date | June 30, 2022



Publisher | ReadersMagnet



Book retail price | $7.32 Paperback





Author Bio





Russell Marlett grew up in a small company town in the Gulf Coast area of Texas. Reading was his primary activity as a child and into his teen years. His college career lasted two years, after which he embarked on an exploration of possibilities which included fighting forest fires, driving a truck in the grain harvest, working as a ranch hand, and serving as a paratrooper in the army.





He stumbled into a career in the automotive parts industry, met and married one of the most beautiful women he had ever seen, and became a suburbanite in the Houston area. As a family man, he took the family to church. He was asked to teach a class, which was his true introduction to an exploration of spirituality. Teaching required research, and research revealed that there is an underlying common truth in nearly all religions and religious philosophies.





He and his wife are now retired, but the exploration of other ideas, as well as those he has held onto for lo these many years, is a never-ending quest.