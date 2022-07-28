Esports Trade Association to Hold Fourth Annual EsportsNext Conference; August 21-23 in Chicago, Illinois

Registration is open for the 2022 EsportsNext Conference. Leaders in the esports industry, teams, brands, business professionals, and league organizers will meet at the Hyatt Centric Chicago on the Magnificent Mile—633 North Saint Clair Street, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States – from August 21 to the 23.

EsportsNext is presented by the Esports Trade Association, led by Board Chair John Davidson. The conference includes compelling panels and speakers alongside unique networking opportunities at the Wrigley Rooftops and ROOF on theWit. B2B attendees will be able to collaborate on business opportunities that support equitable and sustainable growth of the esports industry and related industries in gaming and technology.

EsportsNext is the place to meet decision makers throughout the esports ecosystem, including production companies, sponsorship agencies, publishers, VC firms, teams, venue operators, and more.

Event sponsors represent a wide range of industries and provide a great opportunity to discover new business prospects and gather information on products and services that fit company needs.

Registration is open. Your personalized experience starts with your name badge and includes in-person and virtual tickets.

Partial List of over 40 Speakers

Michael Brooks, Executive Director – National Association of Collegiate Esports

Charles Conroy, VP, Publisher Relations & Business Development – Unikrn @ Entain

John Davidson, Director of Business Development, Esports – Production Resource Group

Allison DeLeone, President & CEO – The Production Network

John Fazio, CEO – Nerd Street

Anthony Gaud, CEO and Founder – Gaud-Hammer Gaming Group

Chris Gronkowski, Former NFL Football Player, CEO – Ice Shaker™

Lewis Johnson, Broadcaster – NBC Sports

Ryan Johnson, Founder & CEO – Cxmmunity

Verta Maloney, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer – the*gameHERs

Jeff Palumbo, Global Esports Solutions Manager – Lenovo

Reid SantaBarbara, Co-founder & CEO – Odyssey

Jason Tirado, President – Lightware Visual Engineering

Megan Van Petten, Founder – Esports Trade Association

Brian Wilneff, Chief Executive Officer – Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.

Panels cover the most pressing topics, and feature the speakers listed above as well as many more voices from across the industry. This year’s panels are:

Esports Executives: Leaders in the esports space share perspectives on our industry’s opportunities, challenges, and predictions for 2023 trends.

Scholastic Esports: Esports professionals in education discuss creating competitive and engaging esports programs on campuses and schools across the country.

Impactful Trends: Analysts share significant trends measured through 2022 and insights on what you need to know for 2023.

Executing Successful Partnerships: Leaders from teams, leagues, and brands share the strategies they have employed to effectively engage fans and increase ROI.

Gaming for Everyone: How to identify, support and advocate for the underrepresented groups in esports.

How to Fund Our Favorite Activity: Experts identify opportunities for teams and leagues to operate with financial success.

Fan Engagement: Regulators discuss how wagering and betting in esports is developing and how to interact responsibly.

The event agenda also includes a Fireside Chat about Metaverse technologies and an Elevator Pitch Competition with a Shark Tank-style presentation to judges.

Media inquiries are welcome. Please contact Leslie Fitzsimmons at info@esportsta.org for press credentials and more information.

About ESTA

The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) promotes, protects, and advances the broader interests of the esports community. The organization accomplishes this by providing forward-thinking professional development programs, networking opportunities, relevant industry research, and valuable tools and resources to the membership. ESTA focuses on promoting business expertise and sustainable growth of the esports industry by growing the number of participants, sponsors, products, and services, procuring industry research, and executing industry events. Learn more about the ESTA and its mission statement at https://esportsta.org.