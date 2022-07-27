The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is in the starting blocks

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, July 26, 2022







The Porsche 911 GT3 is getting a big brother: the 911 GT3 RS, the new top of the 911 line in terms of performance will celebrate its world premiere on 17 August. The development of the high-performance sports car was inspired by the successful 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R GT racing cars.





The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500 PS has proven ideal for use at trackdays and club sport events, says Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Model Line. Thats why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS.

Broadcast on 17 August at 5:00 pm CEST



The digital world premiere of the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be broadcast on newstv.porsche.com on 17 August at 5:00 pm CEST. The video will also be available on demand there after the event.