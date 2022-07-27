Do You Take God With You To Work? Colorado Web Impressions CEO Chris Heidlebaugh Shares Why He Does.

God at Work? For one digital marketeer in Colorado Springs, Colorado, God is at work daily.

Professional web designer, SEO, and Colorado Springs digital marketing expert Chris Heidlebaugh has seen first-hand how God can use his work for good. In a recent interview, Mr. Heidlebaugh shared why he believes that “God is at work every day in the lives of believers and unbelievers alike.”

“For me and my house, my work, and my life, I will serve the Lord.” Said Chris with emotion. “You see, as a believer in Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, God is not a book you put up on the shelf after a weekend church service. As a Christian business owner, yes my business is not a Christian-specific business like I sell Bibles, but that doesn’t mean that I cannot serve God and my clients daily. I serve atheists, agnostics, believers, and unbelievers alike. I respect their beliefs and they respect mine. When I have business meetings at my office, every person is respected and they respect me, even though they are surrounded by pictures of the cross, the Armor of God, and Bibles. My faith is what provides my strength to do great work for my clients, and my clients respect that.”

He goes on to say that “whether we realize it or not, our actions have an impact on those around us. As Christians, we should be intentional about living out our faith in everything we do – from the way we treat our spouses and children to the way we conduct ourselves at work, at the gas station, or getting a cup of coffee.” Drawing from personal experience, Mr. Heidlebaugh offers people a glimpse into how God can work through us in everyday ways, whether we’re aware of it or not.

“Whether a person believes in God or not, He is still on the throne and working. I have met many people who have put God in a box or completely removed Him from their life for years and sometimes decades, then one day they find themselves on their knees with tear-filled eyes. I don’t force my views on anyone, but I’m also not ashamed of the cross and the work He’s done in my life.”

In closing, Mr. Heidlebaugh offered one final piece of advice, “many business owners are scared to say the name of Jesus in the workplace, and that’s their decision. I understand the larger the company, the more diversity is within the workplace. But being a Christian is not about hitting people over the head with the Bible. It’s about loving God with all of your heart, mind, and soul, then loving your neighbor as yourself. So treat your staff, vendors, and clients with love, and you will be doing the work of God without even realizing it!”

About Colorado Web Impressions

Founded in 2006, this Christian focused digital marketing agency has been helping Colorado small businesses succeed online with their services like Colorado SEO, WordPress Web Design, Social Media Marketing, and Digital Branding. Under the leadership of the current owner Chris Heidlebaugh, the Colorado Springs, Colorado company has helped small businesses in nearly 75 different industries throughout the state of Colorado, North America, and the Cayman Islands. To learn more about Colorado Web Impressions call them at 719-419-3935 or visit them at Coloradowebimpressions.com