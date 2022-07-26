The Brookline High School Expansion Project was Awarded the Prestigious Project Achievement Award

The New England Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) recently held its annual Mark H. Hasso Awards Luncheon to recognize excellence in area building projects. The Brookline High School Expansion project received this Project Achievement Award in the category for projects over $100 million. CTA Construction provided construction management services for the renovation of the Tappan Gym and connected Kirrane Aquatic Center as well as 3rd floor renovations of the existing nearby school building.

This is the 9th project CTA Construction Managers has worked on with owner’s project management firm Hill International and the 2nd CMAA award they’ve won with Hill.

“We were happy to be working with both William Rawn Associates Architects and Hill International,” said Jeff Hazelwood, principal of CTA Construction Managers. “The project involved an occupied renovation of 50,000 square feet of space, including extensive abatement of hazardous materials and demolition; construction of two new entrance canopies and landscape retaining walls; granite hardscape work and construction of a new patio area with tables and chairs for students,” continued Hazelwood.

“The Tappan Gym and Kirrane Aquatics Center enhancements were a key element in the overall Brookline School Expansion project”, said Mark Borreliz, AIA, and project architect from William Rawn Associates . “CTA Construction was a great partner for this occupied renovation. In addition to the school, the community relies on the Aquatics center as it is a key feature of programs and resources for area residents,” he continued.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction’s portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/