WPS Begins Audio System Renovations at Michigan State’s Spartan Stadium

WPS | Washington Professional Systems, a nationally-recognized audiovisual technology integrator, has begun audio renovations on Michigan State University’s Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. In its place, a state-of-the-art audio system utilizing a series of Fulcrum Acoustic loudspeakers designed by Anthony James Partners and engineered by WPS, will be installed throughout the stadium. WPS will complete the installations by the end of August, in time for Michigan State’s first home game at Spartan Stadium against Western Michigan University on September 2nd.

Nicknamed “The Woodshed,” Spartan Stadium originally opened in 1923, but has been continuously expanded and upgraded during its near 100 year history, but in 2019, Michigan State University’s Athletic department commissioned a master plan study to determine the overall condition of Spartan Stadium, including opportunities to improve energy efficiency and improve the fan experience. The audio upgrades are part of a $4.1 million capital investment into Spartan Stadium from recommendations of the 2019 study that ensures the facility continues to meet changing building code requirements and maintains an exceptional experience for fans. Additional renovations include new waterproofing and expansion joints for the north and east sections, repairing handrails, and replacing floor drains.

“We’re excited to begin working on such a recognized national landmark like Spartan Stadium at Michigan State,” said Keith Neubert, Executive Director of Engineered Systems at WPS. “The new audio system renovations have been designed and engineered to deliver an immersive and thrilling experience for every fan in every seat of the stadium.”

