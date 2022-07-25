The Bahama House Hotel Announces Room Availability for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Race

The Bahama House Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida welcomes guests for the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August, 2022. Blaine Lansberry, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for the Bahama House Hotel, states, “The Coke Zero 400 is always an exciting race. Race fans love to be where the action is and discover who will be eligible for the Cup Series. We love to welcome back returning guests as well as meet new guests who are coming to Daytona Beach to experience this event. After the race, guests can return to the hotel and take a refreshing dip in the pool or go for a walk on the beach.”

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the regular season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. This event will take place on Saturday, August 27th. The race consists of 160 laps which equals approximately 400 miles. The Daytona International Speedway is also offering the UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for spectators for an additional fee. This includes pre-race concert access (for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 only), driver introductions, VIP appearances, live entertainment and more. To learn more about the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and all it offers, visit online at https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/events/2022-coke-zero-sugar-400/.

The Bahama House Hotel is ideally located for race fans. The hotel is located at 2001 S. Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida. This oceanfront resort offers easy access from the Daytona Beach International Airport as well as the Daytona International Speedway. There are also many nearby shopping and restaurant options for guests to explore.

Access to the beach is just footsteps away at the Bahama House Hotel. Lansberry adds, “Our guests simply pack their beach bags, follow a short path down to the beach, and then choose their spot for the day. This easy access is a boon to our guests especially those who are traveling with small children. There is no need to cross a busy highway.”

Along with easy beach access, the Bahama House also includes many amenities in their affordable rates. Amenities include first come first serve free parking with a parking garage, a daily continental breakfast, daily cocktail hour, and high-speed Wi-Fi internet access. The hotel also has an ocean front seasonally heated pool and hot tub. The Bahama House never charges a resort fee. All guest rooms, balconies, pool, sundeck area, rooms and common areas are smoke-free.

The Bahama House Hotel offers a variety of room options for guests including rooms with ocean views, rooms with ocean front views, rooms with kitchenettes, standard rooms, and two penthouse suites. All rooms are 400 plus square feet and have a private balcony. Rooms come with either two queen beds or one king bed. There are also options that come with a queen-sized sleeper sofa. Standard rooms have a mini-refrigerator, coffee maker, and a microwave. Rooms with a kitchenette come equipped with a 2-burner glass cooktop, a full-sized refrigerator, a microwave oven, a toaster, cookware, dinnerware for four, and a coffee maker.

Lansberry states, “Guests have many room options those that book a room with a kitchenette can make their own meals. Many families with children enjoy this option.”

Lansberry adds, “For best availability and rates, we encourage travelers to book directly with our hotel by calling 1-800-571-2001. Our reservation staff is on-site, they can answer any questions about room types, amenities, or more.”

This oceanfront resort welcomes families, groups, solo travelers, and race fans. To reserve a room, call 1-800-571-2001. For more information about the Bahama House Hotel and all that it has to offer, visit online at https://www.daytonabahamahouse.com/.