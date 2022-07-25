Hong Kong – Session on “Spirit of the President’s Important Speech” held by Environment and Ecology Bureau (with photos)

Session on “Spirit of the President’s Important Speech” held by Environment and Ecology Bureau (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Environment and Ecology Bureau (EEB) today (July 25) held a session on the “Spirit of the President’s Important Speech” at the Environmental Academy. The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, attended as keynote speaker, so as to enable the colleagues to obtain a deeper understanding of the spirit of the important speech of President Xi Jinping delivered at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and to provide crucial guidance on the work of the Bureau and all colleagues in the future.







In his important speech, President Xi raised “four musts” for the new administration, of which: we must fully and faithfully implement the principle of “one country, two systems”; we must uphold the Central Government’s overall jurisdiction while securing the HKSAR’s high degree of autonomy; we must ensure that Hong Kong is administered by patriots; and we must maintain Hong Kong’s distinctive status and advantages. President Xi also laid down “four proposals” for the newly inaugurated Government, i.e. further improving its governance, continuing to create strong impetus for growth, earnestly addressing people’s livelihood concerns and difficulties, and working together to safeguard harmony and stability.







Addressing the session, Mr Tse said that, “President Xi’s speech provides crucial and practical guidance on good governance by the HKSAR Government, and his “four proposals” are also the EEB’s work objectives. The newly formed EEB’s areas of responsibilities cover policies and work on environmental protection, natural and ecological conservation, environmental hygiene, food safety, agriculture and fisheries, and animal welfare; which serves as an opportunity to integrate and manage the city’s hygiene, livelihood and natural environment in one go. We shall take this chance to review our work to strengthen our ability to execute, simplify workflow, and formulate policies and action plans, so as to enhance our efficiency from all perspectives. We strive to do work pragmatically with a result-oriented approach, and to be responsive to the people’s needs.”







Mr Tse encouraged colleagues to formulate and implement policies through a people-based approach, adopt a pragmatic and fearless attitude to practically heed the people’s concerns, and make concerted efforts to develop a more thorough comfortable and healthy living environment for the people of Hong Kong.







Around 70 senior staff from the EEB and its departments, including the Agricultural, Fisheries and Conservation Department, the Environmental Protection Department, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, the Hong Kong Observatory and the Government Laboratory, attended the first session held today. Mr Tse will continue to host another three sessions for all senior staff. The departments will also hold several sessions to ensure all colleagues can accurately grasp the core essence and spirit of President Xi’s important speech.

