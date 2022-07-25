Hong Kong – Contractor fined for violation of safety legislation

Contractor fined for violation of safety legislation ****************************************************



Shun Lee Engineering Limited was fined $115,000 at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts today (July 25) for violation of the Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance and the Construction Sites (Safety) Regulations. The prosecutions were launched by the Labour Department.







The case involved a fatal accident that occurred on December 2, 2021, at an upper unit under renovation of a building in Hung Hom, Kowloon. While dismantling a truss-out scaffold at the external wall of the unit, a scaffolder plunged to the bottom of the yard on the ground floor of the building and died.

