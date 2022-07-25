Construction of All Weather Roads in Border Areas

The Border-wise length of new roads constructed in the last five years to facilitate all-weather access to the borders of the country and financial expenditure incurred thereon for these projects by BRO are tabulated below:













S No

Name of the Border

Road constructed in last 5 years on Borders (Kms)

Expenditure in last 5 Years (Crs)

(i)

India-China

2088.57

15477.06

(ii)

India-Pakistan

1336.09

4242.38

(iii)

India-Myanmar

151.15

882.52

(iv)

India-Bangladesh

19.25

165.45

Total

3595.06

20767.41
             




This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Ms Saroj Pandey in Rajya Sabha today.


