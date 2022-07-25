Construction of All Weather Roads in Border Areas

The Border-wise length of new roads constructed in the last five years to facilitate all-weather access to the borders of the country and financial expenditure incurred thereon for these projects by BRO are tabulated below:
S No
Name of the Border
Road constructed in last 5 years on Borders (Kms)
Expenditure in last 5 Years (Crs)
(i)
India-China
2088.57
15477.06
(ii)
India-Pakistan
1336.09
4242.38
(iii)
India-Myanmar
151.15
882.52
(iv)
India-Bangladesh
19.25
165.45
Total
3595.06
20767.41
This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Ms Saroj Pandey in Rajya Sabha today.
