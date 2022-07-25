CIX Technology joins Linaro’s Windows on Arm Group

Linaro Ltd, the open source collaborative engineering organization developing software for the Arm® ecosystem, today announced that CIX Technology Inc (CIX Technology) has joined Linaro as a Member of Linaros Windows on Arm Group.

Cambridge, United Kingdom – WEBWIRE – Monday, July 25, 2022

..We need a strong Arm open source ecosystem which supports application migration and native development on Windows. Linaro is the best place for us to contribute with other industry leaders in a coordinated way and we are thrilled to be joining.







The Windows on Arm Group aims to establish a healthy self-sustaining Arm open source ecosystem for Windows. By delivering support to a diverse set of tools, languages and frameworks, the group is empowering engineers to develop natively on Windows on Arm and recompile faster. Achievements so far include the availability of the Windows 10 on Arm bot support and binary as part of the LLVM 12.0.0 release and Qt 6.2 being released with Windows on Arm hardware as a technology preview.





CIX Technologys vision is to drive intelligent computing for Arm based client devices. The company is joining the group to help advance the global Windows on Arm ecosystem by looking at tools for Arm native development and promoting them in the local market. The company also plans to work with Linaro on developing an Arm SystemReady compliant boot architecture implementation, which is critical for OEM/ODM customers wanting to create Arm-based personal computing client devices.





Were seeing big momentum with regards to Arm architecture adoption in the PC market segment, and our goal is to design Arm-compatible intelligent computing solutions for Windows devices said Gang Liu, Co-founder & Software Engineering VP at CIX Technology. In order to achieve this we need a strong Arm open source ecosystem which supports application migration and native development on Windows. Linaro is the best place for us to contribute with other industry leaders in a coordinated way and we are thrilled to be joining.





We are pleased to welcome CIX Technology to the Windows on Arm group in collaboration with Arm and the other members, said Andrea Gallo, VP of Business Development at Linaro. Their expert team will help grow our engineering capacity to address gaps in the upstream CI, allowing packages to run natively on Windows on Arm while targeting optimal performance and reduced power consumption.





About CIX Technology



CIX Technology is a startup company founded by multiple industry veterans in 2021. With the gene of innovation, the company is committed to creating intelligent computing solutions for cutting edge client devices based on the leading Arm architecture. The company has the vision to embrace the open ecosystem and win with the partners and customers together.





About Linaro



Linaro works with businesses and open source communities to develop software on Arm-based technology. Through its collaborative projects, Linaro strives to solve Arm ecosystem quality issues, deliver upstream support for Architecture and OS requirements and solve problems of fragmentation which limit market deployment. All of this work helps accelerate the deployment of secure and high quality Arm-based products to market.





WebWireID291853

This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.

News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.