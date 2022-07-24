Domenico Miceli Shows Generous Support for The Montreal Heart Institute

While heart problems may be a common health issue, finding the right kind of care that explores all possibilities can be quite difficult. The Montreal Heart Institute has won praise globally for its work in this area. In appreciation for the good they do to the Montreal community, and beyond, Domenico Miceli, Sales Director of Rinker Materials Montreal recently made a significant donation to MHI and plans to continue to help this hospital, which focuses on cardiovascular issues of all kinds. The team at Rinker Materials isn’t surprised to see Miceli’s passion to help this important part of the community.

“It is a pleasure to show gratitude to MHI and all of what they do for us here in Quebec and beyond,” commented the clearly passionate Miceli. “We all know someone who has had heart problems, and we know that Montreal Heart Institute has a remarkable reputation for life-changing work to help this cause.”

The Montreal Heart Institute is Ontario’s largest cardiology treatment center.. The quality of care has been compared to the best cardiac specialists in the United States. It doesn’t just serve Montreal, over 70% of patients come from across Quebec.

Rinker Materials is active across Canada and the United States. It was recently rebranded from Forterra and specializes in the manufacture of concrete pipe and other related products. Miceli has been with the company for over four decades.

Learn more about Montreal Heart Institute at https://www.icm-mhi.org

For more information on Rinker Materials, be sure to visit https://www.rinkerpipe.com.