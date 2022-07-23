Hong Kong – A week of events in Bangkok to celebrate 25th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR (with photos)

A week of events in Bangkok to celebrate 25th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok (Bangkok ETO) organised a series of celebratory events entitled “Hong Kong Week” to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and to spread the anniversary message of “A New Era – Stability • Prosperity • Opportunity” in Thailand.







The week started on July 18 with a seven-day roving exhibition at Central World, a popular shopping mall in the heart of Bangkok. Entitled “HK for U”, the exhibition comprises four main sections designed to present different faces of Hong Kong to friends in Thailand. The four main sections are “Hong Kong for Fun”, “Hong Kong for Fortune”, “Hong Kong for Friendship” and “Hong Kong for Future”.







Bangkok ETO hosted a business dinner together with the Thai-Hong Kong Trade Association and Hong Kong Trade Development Council on July 19. About 200 guests from different sectors attended the event, including the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr Han Zhiqiang, who spoke and officiated at the event. The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau, also joined virtually to address the audience.







The programme included a panel discussion on “25 Years and Beyond – Opportunities in Thailand and Hong Kong”, during which panel speakers who are prominent local business leaders in Thailand with ties to Hong Kong shared their insights on the business opportunities and potential areas of collaboration between the two places. Highlight of the evening was a performance by a group of talented Thai musicians from Mahidol University, who played a musical piece composed by Mr Keith Leung, a Hong Kong composer and awardee of the Hong Kong Scholarship for Excellence Scheme, as an opportunity for cultural exchange to showcase the cultural diversity of Thailand and Hong Kong.







From July 22 to 28, the Bangkok ETO presented a lighting installation exhibition in collaboration with a local media organisation, Timeout Bangkok, in its Awakening Bangkok campaign. Having the theme of “Hong Kong Towards a New Era”, the event made use of creative lighting installations, with elements highlighting the city features of Hong Kong, to present to the international community Hong Kong’s compelling charm as Asia’s city of culture, creativity and opportunity.





The Bangkok ETO arranged for the premiere of the Hong Kong film “One Second Champion” in Thailand this evening (July 22) to kick-start the touring of the “Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema” film programme to mark the 25th anniversary occasion. Presented by Create Hong Kong with the support of the Bangkok ETO, the programme features screenings of six Hong Kong films over three consecutive weekends in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Khon Kaen. The Deputy Governor of Bangkok , Mr Sanont Wangsangboon, was invited to the opening ceremony, during which film director Mr Chiu Sin-hang gave his virtual remarks from Hong Kong, and Thai actor in the film, Mr Chanon Santinatornkul, made a personal appearance to meet the audience. The event, which aims to present the diversity and soft power of Hong Kong to the Thai audience, attracted a local audience of about 300 to mark the finale of “Hong Kong Week” in Bangkok.