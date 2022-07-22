Gatesway’s Hollywood Night Was a Smashing Success

Gatesway Foundation, a non-profit Oklahoma agency providing specialized services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), hosted their first annual formal community event for Gatesway Friends and neighboring facilities across the Tulsa Metro area.

Saturday evening was full of excitement for the first annual kickoff of Gatesway’s Hollywood Night. As the first annual formal event for the organization, community involvement was key in the success experienced that evening. Gracious donations were provided by more than a dozen local vendors and organizations, including:

· Tulsa Marriott Southern Hills

· Cooking in Khaos

· DJ Ramal Brown, Hometown Heat

· Inspire AV

· Blue Sky Supply

· Indigenous Salon

· Crumbl Cookies

· High Tower Accounting & Tax

· Security Bank

· Sterling Dental

· Sugar Llamas

· The ARC of Oklahoma

· Vanguard Academy of Broken Arrow

· Union Public Schools

· Taystee’s Shaved Ice

· Something Borrowed Bridal

Gatesway is so grateful to the outside support for this event, and to the community for their increasing involvement with Friends and the foundation as a whole. The foundation is excited to continue this new tradition, and are looking forward to an even greater increase in community inclusion for Friends all across Green Country.

To see photos and videos from Gatesway’s Hollywood Night, please visit the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gatesway. If you are looking for ways to become involved with our organization or become an advocate for members of the I/DD community, please contact Kristina Watkins at kwatkins@gatesway.org for more information.

About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.:

Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.

Contact: (918) 258-3900