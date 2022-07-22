Church of Scientology Holds 7th Annual International Friendship Day Celebration



We love bringing a diverse group of people together and demonstrating the power of friendship, says Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology. Most of lifes problems come from our basic misunderstanding of each othera misunderstanding of intentionsgetting along with one another starts with getting to know each other.





The Church of Scientology partners in this effort with The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, which provides a community betterment program based on the book The Way to Happiness by L. Ron Hubbard. The initiative is predicated on the fact that ones survival depends on the survival of othersand that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness is attainable. Several precepts in the book promote dialogue and friendship, among them Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others, Be Worthy of Trust, and Try to Treat Others As You Would Want Them to Treat You.





This year, the International Friendship Day theme is sharing the human spirit through friendship, and the Nashville event will embody this with dialogue between those of all faith traditions.





For more information on the Church of Scientology, its programs or upcoming events, visit scientology-ccnashville.org.

###