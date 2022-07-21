Wicresoft Promotes Lori Greer

Wicresoft is proud to announce the promotion of Lori Greer to Customer Experience Manager.

Lori is excited for this next step in her career, stating, “Everything begins and ends with our customers. I strive to provide exceptional service by trying to put myself in their shoes and understand the nuances of their day and how we can better assist them.”

Lori joined Wicresoft in 2020 as an Account Manager in Wicresoft’s Talent Acquisition Services division, bringing with her more than fifteen years of account management experience. Throughout her time here, she has proven herself as a fantastic asset to our team and a pillar of our success.

“Lori is a driven customer experience professional. She is an ardent advocate for her clients and treats their money like it is her own, demanding the highest return on every dollar. Her work is timely and accurate, always providing more than the client is looking for. She will bring this passion and engagement to her new role as Customer Experience Manager. I am very excited to help her put a greater stamp on the experience our customers enjoy when they become members of the Wicresoft client family.”



– Stacey Shaw, Senior Director, Talent Acquisition Services

Thank you for being a part of Wicresoft’s success, Lori, and congratulations!

