Cecile Richards to Serve as Keynote for Antioch University’s Low Residency MA in Clinical Psychology Inaugural Residency

Cecile Richards, Co-Founder of Supermajority and Former President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund (2006-2018), will serve as the keynote speaker at Antioch University’s Low Residency Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology inaugural residency. Richards will speak on Reproductive Health Rights on the last day of the residency, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Antioch University’s low residency Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology program prepares students to work in contemporary psychotherapy by introducing a wide range of theories and techniques. Students are challenged to look inward and arrive at new psychological insights that will help them develop greater depth as psychotherapists and socially-conscious citizens of the world.

Richards is a globally respected activist and social justice leader. Named to TIME’s “100 Most Influential People in the World”, Richards is celebrated for her vocal, dedicated and strategic leadership as well as her extensive advocacy experience at grassroots organizations, in the nonprofit sector and in Washington. The author of a new book, and instant New York Times Bestseller, Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead, Richards offers powerful insights and sharp commentary on leadership, women’s rights, social justice, and politics. A dynamic and empowering speaker who has addressed audiences everywhere from Talks at Google to Harvard University, Richard motivates audiences to action.

In 2019, Richards launched Supermajority, a new home for women’s activism, training, and the mobilization of a multiracial, intergenerational community to fight for gender equality. While at the helm of Planned Parenthood, Richards led a federation of more than 600 health centers, providing high-quality health care to millions of people each year, and directed a staff of more than 500 in the national offices. Under Richard’s leadership, Planned Parenthood expanded advocacy efforts to include fighting for access to health care, and she leaves Planned Parenthood with 12M supporters and counting, four times more than when she joined.

Before joining Planned Parenthood, Richards served as deputy chief of staff for House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. In 2004, she founded and served as president of America Votes, a coalition of 42 national grassroots organizations working to maximize registration, education, and voter participation. She began her career organizing low-wage workers in the hotel, healthcare, and janitorial industries throughout California, Louisiana, and Texas.

The 90-unit program meets the educational requirements for licensure as a California Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT) and by including the PCC specialization as part of the degree program as a Professional Clinical Counselor (PCC). The Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology program is known for successful preparation of highly trained, multiculturally competent therapists.

Students in the low residency Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology program can choose from tracks in Addiction and Recovery and General Practice Specialization. The focus areas were created to help develop expertise in emerging areas of practice, enrich professional experience, increase appreciation for cultural diversity, and develop a successful career path. Additional specializations are available in the on-campus program.

About Antioch University

Antioch University was founded and incorporated in 1852 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Its first President was Horace Mann, the father of public education in the United States. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, economic, and environmental justice. Antioch University is a national university that includes campuses in Yellow Springs, OH; Keene, NH; Los Angeles; Santa Barbara; and Seattle as well as low residency or remote programs such as the Graduate School of Leadership and Change and Antioch University Online. It enrolls approximately 3800 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of graduate programs and an undergraduate degree completion program. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. Academic departments include Undergraduate Studies; Psychology, Counseling and Therapy; Education; Environmental Studies and Sustainability; Leadership and Management; and Creative Writing.