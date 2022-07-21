Elevating a ‘Simple’ Shopping Cart Security Lock with the Power of Artificial Intelligence

In a new ‘twist’ on the traditional “Coin-Operated Trolley Lock”, used by supermarkets around the globe, Tracxpoint has now developed the T-Loc(R), an Intelligent Locking Device for standard shopping trolleys, that is more secure and 100% connected to supermarket data systems.

“With the rollout of our Daivi(R) Smart Cart and CHECXiN(R) Cart Management products, we received many inquiries from budget-conscious grocers about the possibility of ‘getting their feet wet’ with a less robust solution. Several retailers were already using coin-operated locks, so our Engineers decided to ‘re-imagine’ this type of security device to connect with our AI-Driven ecosystem.” said, Gidon Moshkovitz, Chief Strategy Officer of Tracxpoint. “T-Loc(R) may appear as a simple chain-locking mechanism, but the data and insight it provides to store operators is exceptionally valuable and unmatched.”

The T-Loc(R) can be unlocked by scanning a QR Code printed on the main housing using the stores’ Rewards/Loyalty mobile app, or by the traditional use of inserting a coin for guest shoppers. Once unlocked, the device begins sending data to store servers; such as the location of the trolley, and duration of a shoppers’ visit, which combines to generate daily store Heat Maps, providing managers with great insight into customer movement and store layout analytics.

With the ability for T-Loc(R) to broadcast its coordinates, locating abandoned trolleys outside of the store or retrieving a ‘remote count’ of trolleys in-or-near a return kiosk is as easy as turning on the Television. Aside from the built-in WAY(R) Indoor Positioning System, T-Loc(R) also broadcasts a unique signal to area CHECXiN(R) terminals, to not only identify its proximity, but via daisy-chain connectivity, the proximity of other trolleys that may be too far away to directly connect with the CHECXiN(R) terminal; effectively reducing theft or loss.

Anti-theft and General Analytics are not the only features of the T-Loc(R). Like the Daivi(R) Smart Cart, shoppers using a stores’ mobile app may earn rewards for safely returning and re-locking the trolley, while also receiving personalized and location-based coupons during their shopping journey. Coupons may be accessed within the store’s mobile app itself and scanned at checkout. No personally identifiable data is ever collected or shared.

With less required infrastructure and easy installation, Tracxpoint’s T-Loc(R) intelligent locking device provides grocery retailers with a solid foundation to begin generating customer data and insights to refine operation, while securing the fleet, at minimal cost.

Tracxpoint is set to deploy the AI-Driven T-Loc(R) units, in Q4, 2022.

Additional details may be found on the Tracxpoint website https://tracxpoint.com/products-and-systems/t-loc/

About Tracxpoint

Tracxpoint is a leading global provider of next-generation grocery and retail self-checkout solutions, and the inventor of the Daivi(R) Artificial Intelligent Shopping companion, which is the world’s first, and only, AI-Computer Vision smart cart that can see and recognize products as well as the human eye. Established in 2016, Tracxpoint is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, USA with R&D/Sales Offices in Haifa, Israel. For more information about the company, leadership, and products, please visit https://tracxpoint.com.

CONTACT:

scott ilg

Marketing & Communications

+1 (786) 383-2553

scott.ilg@tracxpoint.com