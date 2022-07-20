Prime Healthcare Hospitals Among the First to Receive Systemwide Geriatric ED Accreditation



Over the past four years, Prime Healthcare achieved Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) for 18 out of 45 emergency departments in your health network. This is no small feat and achievement that should be celebrated and acknowledged. ACEP recently implemented Health System GED Accreditation, a special recognition level of accreditation for those systems that are positioned as senior-friendly and have achieved this unique geriatric accolade for its system strategy of care, said Nicole Tidwell, Senior Accreditation Program Manager, ACEP.





Older adults visit emergency departments more frequently than other age groups and often manage multiple chronic conditions, said Mark Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, FAAHPM, immediate past president of ACEP. When you add the physical, mental, or social challenges frequently faced by our veterans to that equation it is easy to see that one size does not fit alla specialized approach to emergency care for older Veterans can improve treatment and help our heroes lead healthier lives.





Providing a standardized approach to care, including offerings such as warm blankets, reading glasses, hearing amplifiers, non-slip flooring, and specialized lighting  all amenities that address common geriatric issues.



Ensuring optimal transitions of care from the ED to other settings (inpatient, home, community-based care, rehabilitation, long-term care) by developing preferred post-acute networks at each hospital.





Promoting geriatric-focused quality improvement and enhancements of the physical environment and supplies.



We are incredibly proud of Prime Healthcare being one of only 14 health systems in the nation to be recognized for Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditations, Sunny Bhatia, MD, Prime Healthcare Region I CEO and Corporate Chief Medical Officer. Prime continues to be focused on the highest standards of care for our communitys older citizens across the nation.





