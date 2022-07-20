Hoffmann and Baron, LLP Welcomes Joseph W. Ricigliano, Ph.D., J.D. and Curtis Altmann, Ph.D., JD, To The Firm



Prior to joining Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, Ricigliano worked at Perkins Coie, LLPs Washington, D.C. office, where he was Senior Counsel in the firms Intellectual Property practice.





Ricigliano received his Juris Doctor from American University Washington College of Law, cum Laude; his Doctorate in biochemistry and biophysics from The University of Pennsylvania; and holds a B.A. in biochemistry with highest distinction, from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. Ricigliano is admitted to the District of Columbia Bar, Virginia Bar and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Riciglianos practice is largely focused on worldwide patent prosecution, opinions and portfolio counseling in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, material science areas, agriculture and medical device industries. Ricigliano has also been involved with a number of litigations and provided guidance to clients regarding clinical laboratory compliance issues.





Altmann comes to Hoffmann & Baron, LLP from Arnold & Porter, LLPs Washington, D.C. office, where he was Senior Counsel in the firms Intellectual Property practice.





He received his law degree from American University Washington College of Law. In addition to his extensive patent law experience, Altmann has a deep technical background. He received his B.A. in Biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and his Ph.D. in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley. Prior to attending law school, Altmann performed postdoctoral work at NYU School of Medicine and Rockefeller University. From 2002-2007 he served as an Assistant Professor at Florida State University College of Medicine, with emphasis on genomics and bioinformatics, eye development, vertebrate embryology, molecular biology, biochemistry, nanotechnology and plant genomics.





According to Daniel Scola, Managing Partner, We are thrilled to have Joe and Curtis join our team. Their unique backgrounds lend a special pedigree and exceptional skill set to our practice that will serve our clients well. Our cadre of talented attorneys is further complemented and fortified by the additions of Joe and Curtis, and we are excited to offer their services.





