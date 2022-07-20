Hong Kong – Music Office to launch two new parent-child online summer programmes

Music Office to launch two new parent-child online summer programmes ********************************************************************



The Outreach Music Interest Courses organised by the Music Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will launch two new online parent-child programmes in addition to over 80 Chinese and Western musical instrument foundation classes and music workshops. These courses will be held from August to January next year and members of the public are welcome to join.





The two new parent-child online summer courses, “Wandering Europe with Music Maestros” and “Wonderful Music World of 4Bs”, will introduce participants to renowned musicians such as J S Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Brahms and Bartok through interactive games and activities. Each of these courses costs $400 for each parent and child pair.





Other Outreach Music Interest Courses, including a workshop on Composition and Orchestration for Symphonic Band (Advanced); a “Let’s e-Orch!” workshop; elementary courses on the little harp, kalimba, keyboard, ukulele, classical guitar and folk guitar; Western music theory (Grades 1 and 2); aural training; instrumental enrichment courses for liuyeqin, zhong-ruan, pipa, erhu, viola, cello and percussion (glockenspiel and practice pad); ensemble training of Chinese instruments; and basic training on liuyeqin, zhong-ruan, pipa, yangqin, zheng, erhu, violin, viola, cello and percussion (glockenspiel and practice pad), are still open for applications. The course fees range from $320 to $1,070.





All courses are conducted in small groups in Cantonese. Participants of online courses are required to prepare their own electronic device equipped with a wireless or broadband data connection, a webcam and Zoom software in advance. Other courses will be held at different venues across the territory. If the venues are closed due to the pandemic, some of the classes will be conducted online. Course prospectuses and application forms are now available at the Music Office website www.lcsd.gov.hk/musicoffice. Places are limited and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis at all Music Office music centres.





For enquiries, please call 3842 7773, 2596 0898 or 2598 8335.







In order to comply with the requirements stipulated in the Prevention and Control of Disease (Requirements and Directions) (Business and Premises) Regulation (Cap. 599F) and relevant requirements of administrative instructions, visitors are required to scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” QR code before being allowed to enter the venues managed by the LCSD for necessary contact tracing if a confirmed case is found. In accordance with the Prevention and Control of Disease (Vaccine Pass) Regulation (Cap. 599L) and relevant requirements of administrative instructions, all persons entering indoor venues under the management of the LCSD must comply with the requirement of the Vaccine Pass.